NGO aims to strengthen gender and education equality

……to train youth and activist to carry out the task

…..says women suffers from limited access to education

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Gender and Education Parity Advocacy Project, GEPAP, has said it will train youths and activists to promote gender and education equality in the North Central.

The Project Lead of GEPAP, Rahmat Abdullahi made this known at the GEPAP Stakeholders Workshop on Monday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the youths would be equiped with the necessary skills and knowledge to work within communities in the North Central region.

She stressed on the need for gender education because of the rising rate of out-of-school children especially girls in the North Central region.

The GEPAP boss said, “The North Central region of Nigeria has a population of about 25 million people made of 52 per cent female and 48 per cent male in gender distribution, according to the National Population Commission (NPC).

“However, in spite of the high population of women, girls suffer from limited access to education.

“A 2020 report by UNICEF affirms that one of the highest out-of-school rates for girls in the country is found in the region, with only 47 per cent of girls enrolled in primary school.

“The Gender and Education Parity Advocacy Project (GEPAP) aims to address this issue by equipping young development advocates and activists from region with the necessary skills to promote gender and education equality in their communities.

“The project aims to create a more inclusive environment for girls in the region and empower them to reach their full potential through education.

Rahmat added that the initiative would be done through advocacy, research to inform policy recommendations, community engagement, and policy innovations, the project would create a more inclusive environment for girls in the region and empower them to reach their full potential.

In his words, Development Communications Consultant, Mr Shakir Akorede said “We will conduct a research to examine community needs and evaluate the impact of existing programs in fostering gender and education equity. “

Akorede said the findings of the research through direct community work will be used to develop a policy document, which will be made available to policymakers in all states in the North Central and the Federal Capital Territory; adding that the policy paper would provide recommendations to enhance gender and educational equality in the North Central area.

He noted that the activities will educate community members on the importance of gender parity education and empower them to take action towards promoting gender and education equality in their communities.

Chief Executive of Connected development (CODE), Mr Hamzat Lawal lauded the initiative and the move to formulate a policy to ensure that girls go to schools irrespective of their social background.

“This is quite timely, because if you look at the economic situation of the country and the insecurity crisis from the north east, the Northwest, it is not central that is actually bearing the brunt .

“This is because there is a lot of migration to the North central due to the insecurity conflicts ,so if you go to Nassarawa , Niger and even the FCT,the infrastructure cannot take this influx of people.” He said.