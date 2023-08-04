NGE holds maiden annual lecture in honour of Jakande August 7

The maiden annual lecture in honour of the pioneer President Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and former Lagos State governor, Lateef Jakande will hold on Thursday, August 7, 2023 at 10:00 am.

The lecture, according to a statement issued and signed by NGE’s President, Mr Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, was instituted as part of nurturing a culture of appreciation to the cherished service rendered by Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of the Nigeria media landscape.

The event will be chaired by former Nigeria Ambassador to Brazil and celebrated columnist, Mr Patrick Dele Cole with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as special guest of honour.

The statement partly reads: ‘’As part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE is instituting an annual lecture in honour of its late pioneer president, Jakande, which will interrogate developments affecting the media and society.

‘’It is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of our media and our country, Nigeria, “ it said.

It said that the maiden edition is slated for Aug. 7, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, and has as its theme, ‘’Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics’’.

According to NGE, a seasoned veteran journalist and Fellow of NGE, Chief Felix Adenaike, is expected to deliver the maiden lecture, while former Nigeria Ambassador to Brazil and celebrated columnist, Mr Patrick Dele Cole, will chair the event.

“With Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as special guest of honour, other important personalities including publishers, state governors, captains of private sector, journalism students, members of the political class and others, are expected at the event, “ it said.