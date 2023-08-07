NGE holds Lateef Jakande annual memorial lecture today

The Nigerian Guild of Editors will today in Lagos hold the maiden Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture.

The lecture, with the theme, ”Lateef Jakande: The man, His Jornalism, His Politics,” will take place at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, under the chairmanship of Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole, former Nigerian ambassador to Brazil, at 10:00am.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is the special guest of honour, while Felix Adenaike, a fellow of Nigerian Guild of Editors is the keynote speaker.

The host of the event is the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Eze Anaba.