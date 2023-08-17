Newcastle eye move for Chelsea youngster, Lewis Hall

Newcastle are reportedly in talks with Chelsea to sign youngster Lewis Hall.

The Magpies are in negotiation with Chelsea for a permanent deal for the 18-year-old in the region of £30 million.

The Blues are reportedly willing to part ways with their academy graduate after agreeing a new long-term deal in principle with the England U21s player earlier in the summer.

Hall made his Chelsea debut last season and was one of the players who had impressive performances for the club in a disappointing season.

Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are considered ahead of Hall for the left back position at the club.