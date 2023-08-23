New varsities’ curriculum, CCMAS, takes effect from September 2023 — NUC

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The National Universities Commission, NUC, Wednesday, disclosed that the new university academic curriculum, known as Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards, CCMAS, will begin in September 2023.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Chris Maiyaki, who made the disclosure at the Colloquium of Stakeholders on the CCMAS, in Abuja, explained that the CCMAS reflects a global perspective that would equip the nation’s graduates with the 21st Century knowledge and wherewithal that transcend traditional boundaries.

The event which had all the nation’s universities’ vice-chancellors as participants, he explained, was held to kick-start implementation, update and debrief the nation and, indeed, the world at large, on the state of the CCMAS.

According to him, the reviewed Curriculum is endowed with unique features tailored to meet the evolving demands of the rapidly changing world.

He explained that the deliberations at the event will be centred on the evolutionary journey of the curriculum of Nigerian Universities, as piloted by the NUU, from the advent of the Minimum Academic Standards,MAS, in 1989, the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards,BMAS, in 2007, to the current Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards, CCMAS.

The NUC boss noted that since the start of the process of the CCMAS in 2018, NUC has traversed a path marked by dedication, innovation and inclusivity in the pursuit of excellence.

He acknowledged that CCMAS, being a singular signature innovation, was spearheaded by the immediate past Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

According to him,” Its development went through a profoundly vigorous and painstaking process by teams of experts drawn from the nation’s Universities, comprising professors, professional and regulatory bodies while the private sector was represented by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG and all other relevant stakeholders.”

He said: “We are all gathered here today, to kick-start implementation, update and debrief the nation and, indeed, the world at large, on the state of the CCMAS.

“The reviewed Curriculum is endowed with unique features tailored to meet the evolving demands of the rapidly changing world. It emphasises interdisciplinary learning, soft and critical skills development, entrepreneurship and value creation.

“Thus, the CCMAS reflects a global perspective that would equip our graduates with the 21st Century knowledge and wherewithal that transcend traditional boundaries.

“We stand on the precipice/threshold of change, and I want to implore each and every one of us to engage wholeheartedly, in the discussions to follow, aimed at paving the way for a successful implementation of the CCMAS, which will take effect from September, 2023.

“We all have a commitment to embrace the new skills and opportunities that will emanate from the full deployment of the new Curriculum. It is, therefore, our clarion call on all, not only to adapt, but also to key fully into the dynamic, globalised and interconnected world of the 21st Century.

“The mandate of the NUC is to guide the nation’s Universities, and by so doing, it stands as a beacon of hope for the entire university system. For instance, the 30% input expected from the Universities into the new Curriculum deployment process, is not a mere formality, but a vital mechanism that fosters synergy and also accommodates/promotes the peculiar needs of each institution. The percentage was derived from a thoughtful consideration of the transformational impact of the Curriculum on the future graduates of our Universities.”

While thanking the participants for attending the event,he said their presence underscores their sustained interest and commitment to the advancement of education and the future of Nigeria.

He told that participants that:”Today’s gathering provides us with a unique opportunity to deliberate on critical matters concerning the Nigerian university system.

“It is, indeed, a privilege to share with you the multifaceted role of the NUC in fostering the growth and development of our universities. As the apex regulatory body for university education in Nigeria, the NUC is firmly dedicated to ensuring the quality, integrity, and global competitiveness of Nigerian Universities as well as the graduates that they produce.

“Your presence signifies support and commitment to the arduous task of shaping the future of our nation’s education sector. As we collectively embark on this journey, let us remain steadfast in our resolve to make history, bring about positive change, and elevate the NUS to new heights.

“I invite you to fully engage in the discourse, ask questions, challenge assumptions, and contribute your invaluable insights. Together, we need to chart a new course that transcends boundaries, unites aspirations, and propels our Universities towards a brighter, and more globally competitive future.”