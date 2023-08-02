New SmartHR software prepares youths towards future of work

By Prince Osuagwu

A new smart way of approaching the impending future of work, has made its way into the country’s Information and Communications Technology ecosystem.

The Software solution tagged SmartHR, developed by a fast rising tech company, Eudoratech was designed to provide solution to the many challenges bedevilling the Human Resources, HR industry. It is primed towards easing young people desiring to work, into the ever-evolving workplace.

With two smart features, Smart Enquiry and Smartshirtlisting, work and the worker are ushered into the fourth Industrial revolution without fear.

According to the developer and CEO of Eudoratech, Tunde Osideko, Smart Enquiry is an AI-powered communication tool that encourages enterprise communication both internally and externally.

Smart Shirtlisting on its part helps clients to sort through applications to identify the most promising candidates using advanced algorithms and machine learning.

He added that the software will also offer a performance management system that encourages continuous improvement and personal development, that can align employees’ goals with the organisation’s vision while adaptive learning platform equips employees with the skills they need to excel in their roles. It also promotes a culture of continuous learning and growth within an organisation. The software which was also recently showcased at the 2023 edition of ICTEL Expo, in Lagos, recieved rave reviews.

Tech experts who navigated the world of SmartHR in experiment described it as a leading innovation offering AI and predictive analyses capabable of revolutionising how HR practitioners prepare for the future of work.

A chat with Osideko revealed he has been a Senior HR manager with over 20 years of experience, which is why it was easy for him to understand the challenges and what their solutions should be.

The solution has the ability to employ advanced intelligence to analyse data, predict employee attrition and recommend strategies to help users make well informed decisions. The software also streamlines recruitment process, identify top candidates and provide valuable insights into employee performance, engagement and potential flight risks, empowering users to take proactive measures to retain and nurture top talent.

Osideko explained that SmartHR was designed as an answer to the challenges the industry currently faces and more importantly, the ones it will face in the future. He stressed that it is important that practitioners recognise the strength of technology and artificial intelligence and lend themselves to the many possibilities it offers.