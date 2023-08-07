New salary structure in circulation fake – Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged the civil servants in the state to disregard purported new salary structure in circulation, describing it as fake.

The Governor in a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Monday said the viral information on social media is not only misleading but added that it did not emanate with the state government.

According to the statement, Governor Adeleke demonstrated commitment to workers’ welfare and at appropriate time, will unveil measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the people of the state, including civil servants.

It added that the Governor is already working on palliatives measures and will soon be implementing it to support the populace.

It reads; “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a viral post on a new salary scale for civil servants in the state. The post is not only false, but also misleading as every content in it does not emanate from the State Government.

“Since coming to office, Governor Ademola Adeleke has demonstrated committed to the welfare of workers, and at the appropriate time, will unveil measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on civil servants and the larger public.

“It is therefore advised that civil servants discountenance the purported new salary structure being conveyed in the viral post. It is the work of mischief makers trying to unnecessary arose expectations of workers and trigger disaffection.

“The civil servants are assured of the commitment of Governor Ademola Adeleke to their welfare in line with the economic reality of the state. Civil servants and the general public should know that the Adeleke administration is already working on palliatives measures and will soon be put into effect to support them in this trying period”.