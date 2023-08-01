New Nigeria to happen when God finishes work with Civil Servants — Yemi-Esan

Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A new Nigeria will come to the fore when God finishes the work he has started with the Civil Servants, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said.

Yemi-Esan said this during the 2023 Special Thanksgiving Service, held at the Exousia Church of God, marking the end of the 2023 Civil Service Week, weekend, in Abuja.

While extolling God for the stride in the Civil Service, she said civil servants had demonstrated remarkable resilience and hard work in ensuring that Nigeria gets it right through a zealous implementation of the Service Reform initiatives embedded in the FCSSIP25.

She admonished Civil Servants to dedicate themselves to God and allow Him to transform them in their careers.

On his part, the Pastor of the Church, Pastor Kunle Shoyele, while praying for and blessing the Civil Servants, pleaded with them to use their good Offices to impact people’s lives.

He also cautioned them about carrying their problems to their places of work, terming it as counterproductive and damaging.

The 2023 Special Thanksgiving Service had in attendance some Transformative Permanent Secretaries, Directors, the OHCSF’s Choir, and a cross-section of Federal Civil Servants from MDAs.