New dawn as Brazilian Descendants revitalise stronghold in Nigeria

The Brazilian Descendants’ Arts and Cultural Association (BDACA), headquartered in the Campos Area Area of Lagos Island, has risen to revitalise its standing for better results.

To achieve this, it rose at a meeting it held in Lagos on Sunday August 13, 2023, with a new leadership its members, who attended both physically and virtually, agreeing on Major General Adekunle Abdullahi Martins (Rtd) as its President to be assisted by other members of its interim committee.

The group seized opportunity of the meeting to throw its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s new government, while seeking external and internal supports for him to succeed.

It also acknowledged the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his wife and First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, both of whom have been regularly supportive towards achievement of aims and inspirations of the organisation, while also thanking the Brazilian Embassy in Nigeria for its support.

Brazilian Descendants’ Arts and Cultural Association (BDACA), a registered community-based organisation located in Popo Aguda, Campos area of Lagos Island, is a coming together – in organised manner – of Brazilian Descendants of Popo Aguda both in Nigeria and the Diaspora as well as the Afro-Brazilians communities around the World.

BDACA, an indigenous Lagos Island community, is also organised with vision to promote unity, social interaction and development of the community and mission to promote and preserve the ebbing and cultural practices of the people of Popo Aguda through musical, cultural, educational and entertainment activities.

With Martins, a Retired General of the Nigerian Army and former Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC), as President of the Brazilian Descendants’ Arts and Cultural Association (BDACA), the group looks more vibrant and strategically positioned to guide its activities and direction towards achieving its set goals.

Among its objectives the General Martins-led executive will achieve are institutionalisation of BDACA for efficient internal governance, effective, transparency and accountable management; documentation of all significant and ebbing cultural practices of the Brazilian Descendants’ of Popo Aguda for sustainable renaissance programme and preservation and development of programmes and projects with contents that will attract collaborations, cooperation and sponsorships with Governmental, Non-Governmental, and International Organisations.

Another goal to the Retired General will guide BDACA to achieve will also be the need to achieve maximum attention and participation of the majority of Brazilian Descendants’ of Popo Aguda both in Nigeria and Diaspora and Afro-Brazilians communities around the World in all our programmes and projects.

All of these the group will do side by side its Board of Trustees, planned strategies, highlighted action plan among others.