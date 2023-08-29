New book “Abiding” by Bidemi Mark-Mordi explores power of spiritual growth, wisdom

In her latest book, “Abiding,” esteemed author Bidemi Mark-Mordi takes readers on a transformative journey through the realms of spiritual enlightenment, personal growth, and the unwavering power of wisdom. With insights drawn from scriptural teachings and present-day events, “Abiding” serves as a guiding compass for believers seeking to align their lives with God’s agenda.

“Oftentimes, our sprightly feet are eager to follow the trails of our ever-roving eyes to maximize the good of the land. However, this disposition or attitude isn’t always in tandem with God’s agenda for us,” explains Bidemi Mark-Mordi.

In “Abiding,” the author delves into the importance of planting oneself as a seed in God’s garden, where blooming is non-negotiable. Through a fusion of fresh insights and scriptural truths, Bidemi Mark-Mordi provides readers with a textual guide that leads them on a path where God’s voice illuminates every step toward fulfillment.

“Abiding is being right in Abba at all times,” states Bidemi Mark-Mordi. With her wealth of experience as a seasoned Wisdom Coach and Kingmaker, she demonstrates a profound understanding of the spiritual principles that underpin personal growth and transformation.

As the Apostolic Lead for The Well Oasis International, located in Lagos, Nigeria, Bidemi Mark-Mordi has successfully led over a million individuals on a transformative journey of praise, prayer, and prophetic insights. Her daily live broadcast, “Commanding Your Morning,” has garnered attention for its unwavering commitment to empowering lives and sharing the wisdom found in God’s Word.

Beyond her spiritual leadership, Bidemi Mark-Mordi’s influence extends to various realms. As a valued member of the John C. Maxwell Founder’s Circle Coaching team, she equips individuals with practical leadership principles through workshops, seminars, keynote speeches, and personalized coaching services.

Additionally, Bidemi Mark-Mordi’s impact extends to the entrepreneurial landscape. As CEO of Verbatim Communications and Founder of Dukia Radio, an online radio station focused on family, purpose, and leadership, she provides platforms that empower individuals with knowledge and insights to navigate life’s journey.

With an impressive portfolio of 23 authored books, including titles such as “The Real Rules of Life,” “Wisdom of the Seed,” and “The Theology of Work,” Bidemi Mark-Mordi continues to guide readers on the path to personal transformation and spiritual enlightenment.

Through her work, Bidemi Mark-Mordi’s journey remains one of dedication, empowerment, and inspiration. Her ability to impact lives, communities, and leadership paradigms stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential within everyone. Abiding is available on Amazon.