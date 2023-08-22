Netcore unveils report on how Nigerians read emails in 2022

By Godwin Oritse

Netcore Cloud, an omnichannel marketing technology platform that helps brands create unique customer-centric experiences, has unveiled a new report which exposes the various factors that affected how Nigerians reacted to and read their emails from various brands in 2022.

Using three key metrics, the company was able to analyze over 2 billion emails sent in 2022. The key metrics are – open rates, click rates and engagement rates. The report listed that email click rates are on the decline as compared to previous years which means that various brands need to provide more value in their content to encourage conversions.

The report highlighted the best days that emails performed best. Cross promotion emails sent on Tuesday performed best with a click rate of 0.28%, Customer information emails on Tuesday and Saturday, General information email on Monday, lifestyle emails on Sunday with maximum clicks on Monday and Tuesday. Product information performed best on Tuesday and Saturday but had maximum clicks on Tuesday, product marketing on Thursday and Friday with maximum clicks on Tuesday.

Regulatory information had maximum performance on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, security tips had maximum opens on Tuesday with maximum clicks on Friday while special offer emails had maximum opens on Tuesday and maximum clicks on Tuesday.