Nembe Crisis: Indigenes commend security operatives for rescuing community from hoodlums

…urge fleeing residents to return home

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

SOME chiefs and indigenes of Opu-Nembe Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Egbetokun Olukayode, and other security agencies for coming to the rescue of the community in dislodging hoodlums that have been terrorizing the community.

A detachment of Mobile Policemen ,PMF, and SWAT operatives from Force Headquarters, Abuja had stormed the troubled community in Saturday and some Arms and ammunition were recovered and suspects arrested.

The Bayelsa Police Command Spokesman SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the operations in a statement on Sunday, described as misleading, information being circulated on social media platforms, that armed thugs dressed in Police Uniforms invaded Nembe Bassambiri community, on 12 August 2023.

He said the sting operation was conducted professionally, based on the standard operating procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, adding that no life was lost.

Reacting to the security operations, the chiefs and indigenes under the aegis of Concern Citizens of Opu-Nembe Bassambiri, said the raid is a swift response to their complains and petition to the IGP, adding that “the action will served as a deterrent to any other barbaric and unsavoury acts of intimidation, harassment, killing, raping and looting as well as destruction of houses and property belonging to the innocent and law abiding citizen of Opu Nembe Bassambiri.”

Addressing newsmen yesterday on behalf of the group, Chief Kiengmosuote Monday-Degi, urged all sons and daughters of Opu Nembe Bassambiri Community, who have deserted the community for fear of danger, to go back home to carry out their legitimate activities as God has answered their prayers.

His words: “We want to appreciate and commend the efforts of Inspector General of Police,IGP, and the Nigeria Police Force for their quick response to our plea for peace in Opu-Nembe Community. For the security agent’s action to arrest those hoodlums and cult boys terrorizing the kingdom is further demonstration of its readiness to give justice and desired peace and security as sacrosanct is the duty of security agents in the country.

“We believe strongly that this action taken will definitely served as a deterrent to any other barbaric and unsavoury acts of intimidation, harassment, killing, raping and looting as well as destruction of houses and property belonging to the innocent and law abiding citizen of Opu Nembe Bassambiri.

“We therefore urged all well meaning sons and daughters of Opu Nembe Bassambiri Community, who have deserted the community for fear of danger, to go back home to carry out their legitimate activities for God has answered our prayers.

“The IGP and the security agents have rescued the community from the grip of fear, impunity and trepidation and near anarchy ravaging the community. Those bad boys of Opu Nembe Bassambiri who parade the community and shooting without provocation are on the run.

“We are sure that the security agencies will fish out all bad elements in our community. We further plead with the security agents to have permanent occupation of the community until normalcy is sustained.”

CRISIS NOT POLITICALLY MOTIVATED –CHIEF AMELI

Also speaking, an indigene of the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Chief Jessey Ameli said the crisis in the community was purely the battle for economic supremacy and not politically motivated.

He said: “This episode that is happening in Opu-Nembe Bassambiri Community is not political, it is a community affair. Sitting here we have APC, PDP, LP. I’m of the PDP for your information. It is not political, the Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri should be told , They are just deceiving him that it is political. It is a community affair and an economic war of people who want to edge out each other to cheat and steal community funds, that is what is happening. It is not political.”