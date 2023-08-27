Neglected Neighborhood: Mabushi seeks redemption under new FCT Minister

The heart of the nation’s capital lies a distressing tale of a despairing community. Mabushi, once envisioned as a thriving urban haven, has been plunged into a dire state of neglect.

Dilapidated roads, poor drainage systems, and terrible electricity supply, amongst others, now trigger concerns that it might transform the community into an urban slum at the heart of Abuja. The cries for attention are growing louder, with landlords, residents, and interested stakeholders urging the newly appointed Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to extend a lifeline to the beleaguered neighborhood.

“Mabushi is strategically located on the crossroads between inner and outer Abuja districts, yet it has been sorely neglected.” These poignant words from a reputable lawyer, and a devoted Mabushi resident, succinctly capture the local populace’s agony.

For a neighborhood with immense potential, lacking basic amenities and infrastructure has inflicted untold suffering.

Mabushi, conceived as a development hub, is characterized by crumbling roads without adequate drainage systems, ongoing building distortions, and a severe lack of consistent electricity.

Startlingly, an estimated 90 percent of developments, estates, and private structures in Mabushi have been erected without proper drainage systems, leaving the area prone to flooding and infrastructural instability.

One can only imagine the daily tribulations faced by Mabushi’s residents, navigating their way through deteriorating roads and navigating waterlogged streets during rainstorms. The absence of proper drainage has caused inconvenience and allowed developers to build without guides, resulting in building distortions exacerbating the dire situation.

Situated strategically to the west of Abuja’s city center, Mabushi should have been a vibrant hub of urban life. Some other areas that have been built after Mabushi have thrived tremendously. The contrast between Mabushi and its more prosperous counterparts like Maitama, Jabi, Wuse 2, and Asokoro is glaring. While these neighborhoods thrive, Mabushi languishes, inching closer to becoming an urban blight. It stands as a stark reminder of unfulfilled promises and untapped potential. The pain is palpable as one walks through the district’s streets, lined with promising green spaces and tree-lined avenues yearning for care and attention.

However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Despite the challenges, Mabushi boasts a unique blend of residential tranquility and commercial vitality. The area hosts various amenities, from charming cafes to lively clubs, providing a glimpse of what could be achieved with revitalization efforts.

The appointment of the new FCT Minister, largely renowned for his successful track record in transforming neglected areas, has inspired optimism among Mabushi’s residents. Drawing from his achievements in Rivers, the new Minister brings a sense of relief to a community waiting for a guiding light.

As the neglected heart of Abuja, Mabushi remains a strategic location, bordered by Jahi and Katampe to the north, Wuse to the east, and Utako and Jabi to the south. It is encircled by potential yet trapped in a cycle of neglect. The time for change is now, and the community looks to the new FCT Minister for a ray of hope.

Mabushi’s transformation would be a testament to the potential of revitalization efforts. With its prime location, diverse amenities, and unique character, the neighborhood could bloom into a symbol of progress. As Mabushi’s history converges with Abuja’s growth story, it’s time to rewrite its narrative from neglect to rejuvenation.

The future of Mabushi hangs in the balance, waiting for the compassionate touch and strategic guidance that the new FCT Minister could provide. It is a call to action, a plea for intervention, and a chance to not only uplift the area being in the center of Abuja but also to demonstrate the power of empathy and development in our capital city.