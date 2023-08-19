Negative reportage dampens our morale, says Army Brigadier General

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Commander of 32 Artillery Bridage, Brigadier General Muktar Adamu, has said that negative reportage of activities of the military usually dampens the morale of officers.

Muktar has therefore appealed to the media in the country to always be fair, objective and factual in the coverage of military activities.

He made appeal during a courtesy call on him by the Executive members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Ondo State chapter in Akure.

According to him ” negative reportage of the military activities usually brings down the morale of officers, l want to appeal to the media to ensure they give accurate information without endangering national security.

The Commander assured Nigerians that

the Army was working with other security agencies across the country in ensuring their security.

Muktar who described journalism as a fact-checking body, said encouragement from Nigerians is all the military needs to work effectively.

While welcoming the women’s wing of the NUJ, the commander described women journalists in the state as active in ensuring that the voice of women is heard, and promised Army’s unflinching support for the association.

Earlier, Ondo NAWOJ Chairperson, Tola Gbadamosi solicited the support and cooperation of the brigade to ensure cordial working relationships.

Gbadamosi said the Association is always ready to partner with them.