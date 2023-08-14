NDYP to youths: Use social media to achieve positive future

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A group, Niger Delta Youth Professionals, NDYP, has advised youths of the region to use social media platforms to achieve positive future rather than for abusing leaders in government, friends and relatives.

The convener of NDYP, Mr. Moses Siasia gave the advice in Ikot Ekpene LGA of Akwa Ibom state, while addressing participants at the 3rd Niger Delta Micro, Small & Medium Entreprises summit with “Building the culture of Entrepreneurship Compositeness Beyond Oil”

Siasia who is also Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum(NYPF), stressed that young successful professionals and entrepreneurs in the society today did not abuse and castigate people to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

He explained that the summit was conceived to empower and encourage young business owners who are determined to use the ability God has given them to improve their businesses positively.

His words: “When we started this journey as Niger Delta Youth Professionals, people told us that we cannot achieve it, but today we’ve proved them wrong. Today God is using us to change the narrative in our region. We are doing our best to change how we are perceived as a people.

“We are also helping our young people to achieve their dreams and aspirations, by using our contacts to provide opportunities for young people who are engaged in productive activities. Wealth, to us is not the amount of money we’ve made; it is the number of lives that we’ve been able to touch.

“And we only support those who are very serious with their businesses. But today our young people are using the social media to abuse leaders in government, their friends, relatives; to castigate people.

“Young MSME owners should not use the social media to abuse people. Use the social media to generate money and improve yourselves. You should use the social media as a tool to help you achieve positive future.

“That’s the only way the society will respect you. People will not respect you because of the number of leaders you have abused.

Create positive value and I can assure you, you’ll not regret it. Creativity and exceptional ability of your business will take you to the next level.

“And we must change the culture of encouraging those who are causing problems in the society, and build culture of encouraging those who are engaging in productive activities. This is the only way we can turn the challenges in the Niger Delta into windows of opportunities”

Continuing, Siasia regretted that the despite the status of the Niger Delta region as the Oil producing area in the country, the region does not have anything to show for it.

He also regretted that all institutions, and establishments that used to encourage young people to develop themselves, which he saw while growing up were no more there, and urged governors of the region to develop a framework that would guide and support aspiring and intelligent minds.

He disclosed that while he was hawking on the Streets of Port-Harcourt several years ago, he had assured himself that he would be a responsible person to his family and the society, regretted that in the Niger Delta, people that who are supposed to be doing things that are meaningful are begging for handouts.

Siasia thanked sponsors of the summit and supporters of the initiative including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), stressing that through their interventions over 1,6O0 Niger Delta young business owners have been trained and empowered by NDYP.

Presenting a message of goodwill, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP,) Brig. Gen Barry Ndiomu who was represented by Musa Wilfred, Head of Reintegration department charged Niger Delta youths to rise above the entitlement mentality.

“If you rise above entitlement mentality, the sky will be too small to be your starting point. Everybody stands a chance. The youths must begin to think out of the box and come up with innovative ideas.

“We must understand the times and take advantage properly. You must embrace discipline, mentoring. You must understand that good things don’t come easy”, Ndiomu asserted.