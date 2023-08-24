NDLEA warns against use of children, teenagers for drug business

…Denies alleged N600,000 bribe to release underaged drug peddler

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has warned drug dealers to stop using underaged individuals in the illicit business, adding that anyone arrested would be punished.

The agency, meanwhile, has denied a report that its men obtained a N600,000 bribe to free a teenage girl arrested for selling drugs in the state.

One Courage Nsirimovu on his Facebook page had said NDLEA operatives were demanding N600,000 to grant bail to a 10-year-old suspect, who was arrested selling drugs.

But, NDLEA’s Deputy State Commander in charge of Media and Advocacy, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, said the claim that its men took N600,000 to release a 15-year-old girl arrested for selling cannabis was false and baseless.

Emmanuel said it was wrong for people to make baseless allegations against its operatives, adding that the 15-year-old girl was undergoing rehabilitation in the command’s facility.

He said: “On August 17, 2023, operatives of NDLEA Rivers State Command arrested one Success Nsikan, female, 15 years old, at Chinda area of Ada George, Port Harcourt, where she was selling cannabis sativa.

“She also sold cannabis sativa worth of N500 to our operatives before her arrest, and she led the operatives to her father, who is her supplier. Unfortunately, her father was not at home but search was conducted in her father’s room and more cannabis sativa was recovered, totalling 1kg.

“She was taken into NDLEA facility, where she is undergoing counselling and also helping the agency in our investigation.

“She will be released to a reliable and responsible adult after the counselling process. Meanwhile her father is still at large.

“Let me emphasize that the allegation by one Courage Nsirimovu on his Facebook page and radio station that the NDLEA is demanding N600,000 to grant bail to a 10-year-old suspect is false and misleading, with ulterior motive to bring the good works of NDLEA to disrepute.

“The allegation is frivolous and should, therefore be disregarded. The suspect, Success Nsikan, is 15 years old and not 10 years, and nobody demanded money to grant her bail.

“The state Commander, Ahmed Mamuda is using this medium to urge the good people of Rivers State to beware of those who engage in using underaged persons to peddle drugs and bring the information to NDLEA as we will continue to use all available legal means to bring them to justice.”