NDLEA ‘ll intensify war against illicit substances in FCT – Commander

The FCT Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Kabir Tsakuwa says the agency will continue to clampdown on all sources of illicit substances in the territory.

Tsakuwa gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said the command has intensified raid of drug joints and had made several arrests.

Tsakuwa also said that the command and other security agencies have been engaging in joint operations to get rid of shanties including black spots notorious for drug dealing in the FCT.

He added that the raids would continue until drug merchants are pushed out of business in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tsakuwa said this was part of the strategic plan of the agency on drug supply and drug demand reduction.

“There wil be sustained raid operations, arrests, investigation and prosecution of those involved in the sale and consumption of illicit drugs in the territory.

“Continuous intelligence gathering in collaboration with other security agencies will not be left out.

“We will create outposts within the territory for continuous pin-down operations.

“Particularly at identified drug notorious areas like Wuse Zone 4, Area 1 Park, Torabora, Banex, Apo mechanic village, Gwarinpa, Jabi, Karu Abattoir,” he said.

According to him, a sensitisation programme targeting work places, schools, government agencies, Mosques, Churches and public places is also going on.

This, he said was to sensitise the youths on the dangers of illicit drug consumption.

He added that the agency has inaugurated the War Against Drug Abuse in collaborating with communities and traditional rulers to reach out to more youths across the territory.

“To also intensify this fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, we will collaborate with the media, especially radio and television, for discussion programmes centered on consequences of drug abuse.

“We will also collaborate with more NGOs to deepen the sensitisation programme,” Tsakuwa added. (NAN)