NDLEA breaks chain of illicit drug supply to Kano within a month

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano has broken chains of illicit drug supply to the state that led to the arrest of no fewer than six drug dealers within the month of July.

This information was revealed to newsmen in Kano by the Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari on Wednesday.

The scribe also stated that the Command under the leadership of Abubakar Idris Ahmad has made significant strides in the fight against drug trafficking that lead to even more arrests.

1,556kg, 106 kg of illicit substances, 21blk, 64blk and 16blk as well as 14kg and 12kg sack of cannabis sativa were apprehended.

Another 2000 ampules of Pentazocine injection as well as 48 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 4.8 kg were also impounded by the Command within the month of July.

Suspected dealers of the drugs arrested by the Command include Abubakar Yunusa 33, James Temitope 42, Sani Muhammad 23, Aminu Sani 23 and one Emeka Williams 31 were all arrested in separate operations in and around Kano

Others arrested by the NDLEA Kano Command also include Inusa Alhassan 31, Muhammad Dikko Abubakar 35, Hussaini Hamza 45, Sani Bello Dahiru 30 and Muhammad Ibrahim 30 among others.

The spokesman also explained that the operations that led to the interception of the illicit drugs and arrest of the dealers have significantly curbed the distribution of the substances in the state and have thereby removed substantial quantity from circulation.

“The potential harm that these quantity of illicit substances could have caused is inestimable.

“This will undoubtedly disrupt illegal drug market and protect the community from potential harm caused by the illicit substances” he stated.

He finally called on the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to NDLEA as their contribution towards building a drug-free Kano for the future generations.