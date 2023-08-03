N’Delta youth leaders hail Agbateyiniro’s successful screening to emerge commissioner

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

NIGER Delta youth leaders under the auspices of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, NDENYLC, Thursday, hailed the President, Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC, Comrade Isaac Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, over a successful screening by the Delta State House of Assembly to emerge Commissioner in the cabinet of the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

In statement signed by the President-General, NDENYLC, Comrade Terry Obieh, the Council expressed confidence that the commissioner designate will not fail based on his antecedents in various capacities he had held.

According, to the Council, Agbateyiniro and other youthful Deltans as commissioner designates will bring about a paradigm shift in governance as led by a Governor who is of the grassroots, and said the Governor is on the right track to place Delta on the fast lane of all round development as the youth are taking their rightful positions in the affairs of the State.

Statement reads: “The inclusion of Agbateyiniro and other youth in the current administration signals a clear departure from the perennial practice of recycling older politicians and alienating the youth from participating actively in governance and political leadership.

“The appointment of Agbateyiniro as commissioner designate is eliciting great excitement amongst Delta state youths and women across the nation and represents a glimmer of hope to the teeming youthful population.”