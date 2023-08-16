N’Delta youth hail Tinubu’s appointment of Matawalle as Minister

Matawalle

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians await inauguration of ministerial nominees after senate screening, youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Tuesday, hailed President Bola Tinubu over appointment of former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle as Minister.

The National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, described the nomination of Matawale was timely and borne out of the President’s wisdom.

Uwejeyan said: “The Niger Delta Youth Congress NDYC commends President Tinubu on his insightful nomination of Bello Matawalle as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This forward-thinking decision reflects a commitment to inclusivity, unity, and the recognition of exceptional leadership qualities.

“Bello Matawalle’s nomination comes at a pivotal time in Nigeria’s history, marked by challenges that demand innovative solutions and cohesive governance. His track record as the former Governor of Zamfara State demonstrates his dedication to public service, effective governance, and the betterment of the lives of the people he serves.

“President Tinubu’s selection of Bello Matawalle acknowledges the need for a government that is not only diverse but also responsive to the aspirations and concerns of citizens from all corners of Nigeria. This nomination amongst others, sends a positive message to the youths and the entire nation, emphasizing the importance of embracing unity amidst diversity.

“We extend our appreciation to President Tinubu for his choice of Bello Matawalle as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This decision reinforces the idea that unity, diversity, and a commitment to service are key pillars in our journey towards a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress recognizes that Matawalle’s nomination as a Minister will undoubtedly bring his unique perspective and experiences to the federal level, thus contributing to a broader understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and potential solutions. His inclusive leadership style, as demonstrated during his tenure as Governor, offers hope for effective collaboration between the federal government and regional authorities.”

He further stated that, “We must acknowledge President Tinubu’s astute political acumen in making this nomination, as it reflects his commitment to fostering a sense of belonging among all Nigerians. Matawalle’s acceptance of the nomination shows his dedication to the country’s progress and his willingness to contribute positively to the nation’s development.

“As the Niger Delta Youth Congress, we are confident that Bello Matawalle’s appointment as a Minister will have a positive impact on the collective efforts to address various issues affecting the entire nation.

“We look forward to witnessing the positive changes that his presence in the federal cabinet will bring.”