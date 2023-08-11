N’Delta youth condemn blowing up of stolen crude oil laden vessels

..our lives, livelihoods endangered

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the Nigerian military task force, and contacted pipeline surveillance company intensify fight against pipeline vandalisation, illegal bunkering activities and other forms of criminality, concerned youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Friday, condemned the blowing up of stolen crude oil laden vessels.

Their condemnation is on the heels of increased devastation and degradation of the environment, which the Niger Delta people had suffered heavy pollution of water, land and air that had claimed lives since the discovery of crude oil in 1956.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, demanded the act of blowing up such vessels should stop to protect the lives, environment and livelihood of the people of the region.

The statement reads in part, “The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) vehemently condemns the reckless and environmentally devastating act of blowing up vessels laden with stolen crude in our precious waterways.

“We stand united in our call for an immediate cessation of this deplorable practice, which serves only to exacerbate the already dire ecological crisis we face in the Niger Delta region.

“It is nothing short of an affront to the very essence of our land and livelihoods that those entrusted with safeguarding our interests would engage in an activity that directly contributes to the degradation of our environment.

“The crude oil spills resulting from these callous actions are an assault on our water resources, endangering aquatic life and undermining the sustenance of countless communities that depend on these waters for survival.

“While we, the youth of the Niger Delta, have long endured the devastating consequences of oil exploration activities, it is unconscionable that entities such as the Nigerian government, Security agencies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), and the Tan Tita Security would further compound our woes through these explosions. Such acts betray an utter lack of concern for the future of our region and the generations to come.

“We must remind those responsible that our region has borne the brunt of environmental degradation for decades, as oil spills and pollution have wreaked havoc on our ecosystem and socio-economic fabric. To then witness deliberate acts that add to this destruction is an insult to our resilience and an assault on our dignity as a people.

“The NDYC demands an immediate end to these explosive practices that only serve to amplify our suffering. We call upon the Nigerian government to uphold its duty to protect our environment and secure our future by enacting stringent measures against these destructive actions.”

The youth also said, “We insist that the NNPCL, as a key stakeholder, demonstrate its commitment to the well-being of our region by distancing itself from such ecologically disastrous endeavors.

“Furthermore, we demand that the Tan Tita Security reassess its role and its impact on our communities. The guardians of our safety must not become accomplices in the desecration of our environment.”

They also warned that, “Let it be known that the Niger Delta youth will not stand idly by as our waters, our lands, and our lives are subjected to further harm.

“We will hold those responsible accountable for their actions, and we will champion the cause of our environment with an unwavering determination that reflects our love for this land.”