N’Delta leaders in emergency meeting over suspected scrapping of ministry

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Leaders of the oil-rich Niger Delta region are currently in an emergency meeting over the suspected scrapping of the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs by the Federal Government.

There have been reactions in the region following the ministerial portfolios handed to the screened nominees, Wednesday, in which the Niger Delta Affairs was obviously missing.

Following the development, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF has convened an emergency meeting of leaders of the region.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Hon. Ken Robinson, who did not disclose the venue said the meeting is ongoing in Abuja.

Robinson, who spoke in a phone call, said top of the agenda of the meeting is the suspected scrapping of the ministry, adding the meeting would come up with a strong stand on the development.

“We saw the list of ministerial nominee and allocation published by the presidency and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was missing conspicuously.

“There have been reactions. PANDEF has been inundated with calls from stakeholders in the Niger Delta region and it is disturbing. So, PANDEF is holding and emergency meeting today in Abuja. and we are going to come out with a very strong position and statement after this meeting today.”