N’Delta elder tasks NASS for urgent screening of Tinubu’s NDDC appointees

National Assembly

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The National Coordinator South South Leadership Forum, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, has called on the National Assembly to urgently screen the persons appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so they could resume their constitutional duties at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday appointed constituted the Board of Directors and Management Team of the NDDC, retaining the Sole Administrator of the Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, as the Managing Director.

In a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, Sara-Igbe, described the appoints as apt, calling on the senate to quickly screen the individuals so they could be approved to resume duties.

Sara-Igbe, an elder statesman, said there has been jubilation in the Niger Delta over the appointments, expressing confidence in the capacity of Dr. Ogbuku to make the needed difference.

Sara-Igbe said: “We also thank Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu the President and Commander -in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – “The Jagaband” for the Appointment of the Members of the Board of Directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the retention of Chief (Dr.) Samuel Ogbuku as the substantive Managing Director of the Commission.

“There are indeed jubilation & merriment across the States of the Niger Delta Region over these laudable appointments, and we are very confident that by the grace of the Almighty God Chief (Dr.) Samuel Ogbuku will not disappoint you, the people of Niger Delta and indeed Nigerian at large.

“It’s the Prayer of the people of Niger Delta that the new Board and the Management Team will be allowed to run a full term of 4 years as provided for in the NDDC Act 2000 or the enabling law.

“We are also using this medium to call on the National Assembly particularly the Nigerian Senate also known as the Red Carpet to diligently and urgently screen and approve those appointed by Mr President, so that they will match the ground running.