NDE trains 20 unemployed youths in Ondo on CBBTS

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) has commenced the training of 20 unskilled and unemployed youths in Ondo State on the Community Based Business Training Scheme (CBBTS) to enable them to become self-reliant.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said in Akure that the main objective of the programme was to train competent artisans in technical and vocational skills that would in turn make them become self employed.

Mallam Fikpo who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Adelodun Olusegun Michael, noted that “the NDE has over the years initiated lots of programmes and schemes which include the Community Based Business Training Scheme (CBBTS).

According to him “Community Based Business Training Scheme is an alternative to more traditional form of merchandising learning with advantage in improving knowledge retention, skill acquisition and preparation for life because participants can be given more opportunities to apply learning in practical and in real life situations.

“The CBBTS participants can also function as a solo entrepreneur. Furthermore, Profit generated from the business of social entrepreneur is directed towards the community to which they are looking to for support.

“The Community Based Business Training Scheme is aimed at; Identifying functional skills/activities with comparative advantage as well as identifying skills that is business oriented to unemployed community persons.

It also establishes self-employment amongst the grassroots for the unemployed persons, creates impact within the community, Identifying and building on strength resources to foster good relationship that exist within community. It also helps to understand local realities that is tailored towards the needs of the community.

Mallam Fikpo implored “the participants to avail themselves of this rare opportunity made available by the NDE to actualize their dream of self-reliance by being prompt in the area of attendance at their place of work and paying proper attention to their daily activities