NDE disburses tools to graduates of SOW scheme in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed resettlement items to twenty graduates of the School-On-Wheels (SOW) scheme in Ondo state.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo

who spoke through the state coordinator of NDE, Adelodun Olusegun, noted that in it’s continuous effort to ensure that the NDE mandate is fully achieved, the Vocational Skill Development Department (VSD) through the School on Wheel (SOW) Scheme has injected a large number of Artisans in various sphere of endeavours into the Nations Economy. Fikpo stressed that the resettlement scheme focused on giving the beneficiaries needed equipment and tools to work with having completed their apprenticeship duration

“This dream was achieved after exposing them to specialized skills training in some elected competitive, lucrative and emerging marketable skills in rural areas hence the need for the Employment Agency to provide resettlement packages to the twenty graduates.

“Therefore the objective of the resettlement loan packages to the beneficiaries includes; To ensure the graduate trainees does not stay idle or regress into the labour market.

“To help create wealth and reduce rural-urban drift, to assist graduates of SOW to set-up their own businesses.

” To reduce poverty among rural dwellers and to create employment opportunities for others through multiplier effects.

“It is worthy to note that these graduands have all undergone in-depth training in various skills such as hair dressing, tailoring, catering, GSM repair and computer operation etc.which qualifies them to obtain tools and equipment relating to their skills as loan packages.

” It is important at this point to state that the loan packages are recycling loans that are expected to be paid back with interests according to the agreement forms filled and submitted by the beneficiaries.

“Repayment’s are expected to commence after the stipulated moratorium period so that others who are in the waiting can also benefit from the Federal government’s gesture.

“On the strength of the above, the beneficiaries are therefore advised to make judicious use of these tools and equipment.