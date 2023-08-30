NDDC: South-South APC Chieftain commends Tinubu for Ogbuku’s appointment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and South-South zonal organizing Secretary of the party, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the reappointment of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The APC Chieftain described the reappointment of Dr. Ogbuku as a reward for his vision, dedication and fervent commitment to transforming the Niger Delta region, which he said is the goose that lays the golden egg.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr. Ogbuku from Bayelsa State as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the NDDC, and Mr. Chiedu Ebie from Delta State as Chairman of the Commission’s Board.

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the ruling APC, in his congratulatory message said the reappointment of Ogbuku will ensure the completion of the audacious steps he had taken to reshape the Commission, previously notorious for contract scandals and poor management.

Agbomhere said, after a parley with the MD of NDDC, where he outlined his vision and road map to reposition the commission in order to permanently deal with the humanitarian crisis in most communities in the region which have not been able to feel the impact of the interventionist agency since it’s creation, he was convinced beyond any iota of doubt that Dr. Ogbuku is a true patriot and visionary leader needed to man the Commission.

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the APC said “the unique feature of the leadership of Dr. Ogbuku is his commitment to transparency, accountability and zero tolerance for corruption, being attributes that are greatly needed in the bid to repackage the commission and restore the confidence of Nigerians on the ability of the Commission to carry out it’s core mandate.”

Agbomhere therefore appealed to the leaders, ministers and stakeholders of the South-South region to throw their weight behind the Dr. Ogbuku led NDDC, and encourage them to implement the renewed hope agenda of the Tinubu administration by working assiduously to ensure stability and development in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general, adding that progress and development in the Niger Delta will ensure the overall development of the entire Nigeria as the nation’s oil resources will be safe.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his foresight in re-appointing Dr. Ogbuku for the position, assuring that he would not let the government and Nigerians down as he is ready to hit the ground running to ensure that all gaps are covered in the shortest time possible.