NDDC not owing security firms at Warri, Rivers offices — Ughakpoteni

By Jimitota Onoyume

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said it is not true that private security personnel deployed to the commission’s office in Delta and Rivers states were being owed six months’ salary arrears as reported in the Vanguard.

Director of Corporate Affairs of the commission, Mr Pius Ughakpoteni spoke to the Vanguard on the phone, saying that the commission had since paid their direct employers three months of the arrears.

He said the salary for the fourth month had been processed and would soon drop.

Ughakpoteni said it was no longer fashionable to protest around the commission because the new management had been very timely in redressing issues.

He further advised the workers to check up matters of their salaries with their various companies if they had not been paid.

A statement he also released on the issue reads in parts, : “We wish to state that the Commission engages Security Companies that hire and pay security guards to work at our various offices to safeguard our facilities. These service providers are certainly not being owed for six months as alleged in the media reports.

“The Security companies for Delta and Rivers state offices, mentioned in the reports, have been paid up to July as at August 22, 2023. Hence, there is no basis for them to owe their workers arrears of salaries, especially as the contract they signed with NDDC has a clause that states that they must have the capacity to pay their staff for at least two months in the event of any delay from the Commission.

“May we remind our fellow Niger Delta brothers that the threat to protest at the Commission’s offices is no longer tenable, as genuine stakeholders in the Niger delta region have since embraced peaceful engagements since the emergence of the Dr Samuel Ogbuku-led management team.

“We re-state that entrenching the tenets of accountability and transparency in our activities forms part of the thrust of the new Management. “