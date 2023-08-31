NDDC Board Appointment: Ondo APC youths reject PDP Member, Akinjo

— Says his appointment is an affront, poses a serious threat to members’ loyalty

— Ask for replacement with APC member from mandate areas

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Another protest yesterday rocked Akure, the Ondo state capital, following the appointment of a People’s Democratic Party member, Hon Kolade Akinjo, as a board member representing Ondo State at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Youths within the All Progressive Congress, under the auspices of Youth Coalition Group, who stormed the streets and invaded the APC party secretariat, expressed their grievances over the appointment of Akinjo from the opposition party, as the state’s representative in the commission.

Akinjo, a former member and immediate past House of Representatives representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency spent 8 years at the green chamber and lost his third term ambition under the platform of the PDP to the APC.

The youths displayed placards with various inscription kicking against the nomination which they described as an affront to the party members and leaders in the party.

Inscriptions on the placards read, ‘Akinjo is not APC Member’; ‘Tinubu please, caution Gbajabiamila now before he will destroy your government’; ‘Gbaja, everything no be money ooo’; ‘BTO stop destroying APC in Ondo State’; ‘PDP cannot eat the fruit of our labour in APC, Tinubu act now’; ‘Tinubu replace Akinjo now’; ‘NDDC slot is not for the highest bidder’ among others.

Speaking during the protest, the leader of the group, Comrade Ojo Oluwaseyi, said that Akinjo during his campaign to return to the House of Representatives for the third term campaigned ” vigorously against President Bola Tinubu and even called him names.

Oluwaseyi called on President Tinubu to replace Hon. Kolade Akinjo with an APC member from oil-producing communities from the Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State.

While lamented that the APC members have been insulted by the appointment of Hon. Kolade Akinjo from the opposition party, the youths said this “posed a serious threat to members’ loyalty to the party.

He vowed that the youths would “continue the protest in Ondo State until President Tinubu does the needful and replace him (Akinjo) with an APC member.

Oluwaseyi declared “The era of Monkey dey work Bamboo dey chop has gone in Ondo State.