NDDC board appointment: APC group rejects Okang as Cross River nominee

CONTROVERSY has trailed the appointment of Board members and management team for Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the Presidency, as the people of Cross River State have rejected the appointment of Mr Asu Oku Okang as nominee from the state.

They noted that Okang is a staunch and active member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and not the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Making this disclosure, the people, through APC Legacy Group and Affiliates, accused the powerful personality in the Presidency of working with the former governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to change the nominee of the state submitted to the Presidency by Governor Bassey Otu, for Okang, who is a crony of the former governor in the South-South region.

This allegation was contained in an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signed by the Chairman of the Group, Asuquo Ani Okokon (JP).

The group’s statement read: ‘‘It is rather sad that what has become the order of the day is that powerful interest within the Presidency and the ruling party’s hierarchy, are foisting him on the state.

‘‘We in Cross River State have it on good authority and with hard facts and evidence that the member representing Cross River State in NDDC board, Mr Asu Oku Okang, who is a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State, was foisted on the state following the deal struck by the former governor and the powerful individual in the Presidency.

‘‘Okang is one of the former governor’s cronies in Cross River State, while the name submitted by our state governor, Bassey Otu, was discarded.

The group noted that the development was an affront on the person of their governor who had made tremendous contributions to APC at both state and national levels.

‘‘Sir, any attempt to have Wike to now begin to call the shots in Cross River State APC by deciding who gets what as in this present case will be resisted by us as we have proven within a short period of time that APC is the party to beat in the state,” he warned.

The group further called on President Tinubu to immediately redress the ugly development by causing the withdrawal of Okan and replacing him with the nominee of Otu in order to prevent growing discontent within the ranks of APC in the state.

‘‘The people are already feeling disenchanted and distraught with this present situation, hence, we are using this medium to prevail on you sir, to kindly consider our position and ensure that our rightful nominee for this position is named and given the opportunity to represent our state and not Wike and the chief of staff’s contrived nominee,” it stated.