NDDC adopts integrated approach for sustainable development of N-Delta region

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Interventionist agency, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has pledged the determination to work in collaboration, cooperation, partnership and synergy with critical stakeholders and states for the sustainable development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

To achieve this aim, the executive management of the Commission convoked a two-day Partners for Sustainable Development (PSD) Budget Conference on the proposed NDDC 2024 Budget christened “Budget of Reconstruction” at the prestigious Ibom Icon Hotel, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, from Monday 21st to Tuesday 22nd August 2023.

The Forum for the proposed 2024 NDDC budget, tagged “Budget of Reconstruction”, drawn critical stakeholders and partners from the nine States of the Niger Delta region, International Oil and Gas Companies (OPTS), Ministry of Niger Delta Development, Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities (TROMPCON), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Youth Groups and the media

Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA) , NDDC, Major. General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd.), who set the tone for why the forum was held , disclosed that the 2024 Budget of the Commission was geared towards stakeholder participation and restructuring of the Commission’s entire budgeting process in order to achieve realistic and implementable budget, as well as the achievement of strategic goals and objectives through the instrumentality of Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

His words:” The Philosophy behind this is that it is the first time since 2018 that the full Budgeting Cycle of the Commission is strictly followed by the system and also full commitment of the Executive Management to do what is right.

“This represents a fresh start for the Commission and attempt to return it to its original mandate.

“This NDDC Budget is a product of participatory Budgeting process, which was done by the State Project Committees in conjunction with their respective stakeholders. The Stakeholders will also be key in the quarterly Performance Implementation process of the Commission.”

He expressed the optimism that “by the end of this exercise, duplications of projects will be completely eradicated while having Regional projects ownership. “

Managing Director/CEO , NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku also spoke in the same vein in his welcome address, stating that the forum was borne out of tbe resolve of the current Executive Management to operate an open door and all-inclusive administration without boundaries between the Commission, States and other Stakeholders within the region.

He emphasized the need for partnerships as the way forward for rapid sustainable development of the region and pinpointed out recent partnership engagements towards project development with the Rivers State Government, the Nigeria LNG and Chevron, among others in the offing.

“This conference is very vital. For one, it helps to revive the platform of the partners for sustainable development forum which was created as part of the regional master plan implementation guideline, to bring all service providers and project implementers to the same table to fashion a common pathway based on shared vision for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“For another, it affords all of us the incentive and opportunity to pool our resources together, initiate projects and programmes within the obligatory goal of building a better region and empowering our people.

“By so doing, we would, arising from the conference, galvanize our energies for a common purpose, eliminate duplications and institutional suspicions in the development process, reduce incidence of working at cross purposes as well as reduce wastage of scarce resources allocated for regional developmental initiatives by all stakeholders”, Ogbuku said.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Nigee Delta Development, Shuaib Belgore in a keynote address applauded the Executive Management for adopting a pragmatic approach to seeivce delivery , as according to him , such initiative has not happened in a long while.

He, however urged the Commission to embrace robust and innovative pathways anchored on transparency and stakeholder participation to maximise available resources in addressing the most critical needs of the people.

Belgore who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistic, Alfred Abba said:”it is the first, since the ministry started supervising the Commission.

‘ Undoubtedly, NDDC budgets over the years have been faced with challenges, which included belated submission, delayed approvals amongst others. These challenges have led to low/poor implementation of which this conference intends to address.”

From the Acting Chairman of TROMPCON, representative of OPTS and the Government of Akwa Ibom State, came goodwill messages with the pledge to support and commitment to partnering with the NDDC towards the socio-economic development of the region, while the Executive Director Project, Charles Ogunmola recapped the essence of the conference, even as he thanked the participants for side-stepping other important fuctions to be part of the talkshop.

Stakeholders rose from the conference with some far-reaching resolutions .

They noted the strategic importance of the PSD forum in the Budgetary Process aimed at eliminating duplications and institutional suspicions in the development process; reducing the incidence of working at cross purposes as well as reduce wastage of scarce resources allocated for regional development initiatives by all stakeholders.

Besides, they unanimously agreed that the PSD forum be held quarterly for the various stages of budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation even as they commended the Executive Management of the NDDC for resuscitating the PSD Forum, which was last held in 2016.

They stated that there was need for the Commission to strike a balance between meeting the political demands and serving the people of the region by executing people centric projects and that

the Commission should operate a lean budget that will allow and enable her to commence and complete projects within a certain and realistic budget cycle.

The participants also resolved that the budget of the Commission should have a spread to cover the several ethnic nationalities and communities in Region.

They reasoned that less of new projects should be captured in the 2025 budget in order to ensure the quick completion of all ongoing projects under the 2024 budget, noting that the timeline for payment of contractors should not exceed 45 days, allowing for 15 days buffer after which penalties will accrue for non-payment of contractors.

They called for the convocation of a town hall meeting and engagement of the several ethnic nationalities of the region prior to budget sessions to ensure that the budget receives inputs from the people directly.

It was equally agreed that completed projects should be removed from the budget to allow for more new projects to be introduced into the budget.

Participants noted with concern that due to flood predictions and impact on the region, there is need for provisions for flood control measures in the 2024 budget under regional provision, as well as provision of IDP camps in the LGAs of the region for flood impact reduction

Apparently to ensure equity among all the LGAs regarding the 2024 budget, the Commission was advised to identify deserving ongoing projects with significant completion status and where the funds committed to such projects are insufficient, funds may be drawn from the legacy deb to augment.