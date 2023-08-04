NCC, stakeholders chart way forward for adoption of renewable energy

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and other relevant stakeholders, including vice chancellors of universities and telecommunications services operators, telcos, have called for adoption of renewable energy as a viable means of solving increasing demand for energy in Nigeria.

The experts made the call at a roundtable organised by the NCC in Lagos yesterday.

While exploring new technologies, such as solar, wind and biomass, they noted that renewal energy could power communication infrastructures efficiently and sustainably, among other benefits.

Executive Vice Chairman, of NCC, Umar Danbatta, in his speech, said renewable energy efficiency, coupled with electrification, could provide over 90 per cent of the necessary reductions in energy-related carbon emissions.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at NCC, Engr. Ubale Maska, said: “As we gather here today, we are confronted by the urgent need to address the challenges posed by climate change and the increasing demand for energy.

“The telecom sector, like many other industries, has a significant role to play in transitioning to a sustainable energy future.

”It is our responsibility to ensure that the growth of the telecom sector is achieved in a manner that is environmentally friendly and in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

“The commission recognizes the importance of clean energy usage in the telecommunications sector, and we are committed to promoting regulatory initiatives that encourage the adoption of renewable and ethical energy sources.

“Our goal is to safeguard the environment for consumers and other users of telecom services while also contributing to the achievement of net-zero emissions.

“Studies have shown that renewables and energy efficiency, coupled with electrification, can provide over 90 per cent of the necessary reductions in energy-related carbon emissions.

“This presents a significant opportunity for the telecommunications sector to contribute to the world’s energy transformation.

”By increasing the use of electricity sourced from renewable, we can accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

“In line with this vision, the commission is in the process of introducing a policy to encourage ethical energy sourcing in the telecommunications sector.”