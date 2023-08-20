NCAC boss calls for involvement of traditional institution in governance

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Director General National Council for Arts and Culture Otunba Segun Runsewe has stressed the need for the direct involvement of Traditional rulers in governance.

Otunba Runsewe said this when he received in audience a delegation from Ijumu Kingdom of Kogi State led by His Royal Majesty, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, the Oluyemi of Ijumu Kingdom paid him a courtesy visit at the Nigerian Culture House.

Runsewe noted that as the primary custodian of culture and tradition, the traditional rulers play a very vital role of maintaining peace in their various community.

He added that the traditional institution is the closest to the grassroots which makes it possible for the traditional rulers to easily detect trouble spots and violence and curb them from escalation

In his words ” For the rate of crime and criminality, youth restiveness to take a downward turn in our society, the traditional institutions should be recognized and assigned constitutional roles of chief security officers of their various domains”.

The Director General further revealed that the high rate of crime and criminality in various parts of the country stem from the fast eroding norms, culture and tradition of our people. He opined that as primary custodians of our various tradition and Culture, the traditional rulers will make out traditional institutions a veritable springboard for cultural reorientation for our teeming youths who have gone under the wild influence of westernization.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, His Royal Majesty, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom expressed profound gratitude for the warm hospitality accorded him and members of his entourage.

His Royal Majesty said before the advent of Christianity in Ijumu kingdom, tradition and Culture played key roles in the administration of the Kingdom but regrets that most of the beliefs, customs and traditions of the people of his kingdom has been lost.

Oba Ayeni mentained that on his assumption to the throne of his fore father’s, the need to reintroduce the lost culture and traditions of the people came to the front burner. His Royal Majesty stated that as the Icon and Ambassador of the Nigerian Culture, the delegation were in his office to inform the Director General and invite him officially to the first ever Indigenous Ijumu Cultural Festival coming up on November 4, at the Ojumu Palace, Iyara in Kogi State.

The Director General thanked the delegation for the visit which according to him is accompanied with royal blessings and assured His Royal Majesty of the Council’s support to make the festival very remarkable.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom is the first royal father to visit the Nigerian Culture House.