NCAA deploys national aviation safety reporting system

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has deployed a national aviation safety reporting system for both mandatory and voluntary reports.

In a statement signed by Captain Musa Nuhu, DGCA, at the weekend, stated that the deployment was announced in an All Operators Letter (AOL) referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/341 dated 25th August, 2025 and addressed to all aviation stakeholders and the general public.

He said the deployment is coming on the back of NCAA establishing a robust Safety Data Collection and Reporting System (SDCPS) called SMS Pro

He said the move would bring Nigeria to full compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The statement reads in part: “The SMS Pro system is web-based software which is user-friendly and mirrors the SSP & SMS ICAO-recommended framework comprising Safety Policy, Safety Risk Management Safety Assurance and Safety Promotion. It allows for full integration of the whole aviation industry such that each service provider has customized handles issued by the Authority, to submit reports into the system.

“It will be recalled that Annex 19 to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Act 2022 mandate the implementation of the Aviation State Safety Programme.”

In light of the Annex 19 Standards and Recommended Practices, SARPs, mandates it is required that: “All Service Providers Certificated by the NCAA provide details (email and phone numbers) of their respective focal points for submission of mandatory reports to the Authority.

“These focal points are expected to attend an orientation on the modalities. A zoom invite will be provided for this orientation very shortly;

“As soon as access to the reporting system is granted, all service providers are required start using the system immediately. Though mandatory reports in paper may be still be accepted, submission of mandatory reports through the system is mandatory as from 1st September, 2023;

“Focal persons are mandated to immediately create awareness across their respective organizations and provide documented evidence that an awareness campaign has been done to the Authority not later than 1st October, 2023. Such evidence shall be submitted through the safety reporting handle; and

“As soon as customized handles for submission of mandatory reports is provided, the focal persons are authorized to share the link with other key personnel (Flight crew, Engineers, ATC, Cabin.) within their various organizations to enable them submit reports which will be automatically classified under the applicable service provider in the reporting system.

“It is pertinent to note that both the NCAA and the NSIB have access to all submitted reports and are enabled to receive prompt email alerts as soon as any report is submitted into the system, including direct reports by the enabled public. And upon receipt of safety reports, both will do a preliminary risk assessment of each report to decide on which of the two agencies will handle the report.”