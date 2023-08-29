NBM opposes war in Niger, urges focus on Nigeria’s challenges

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa has cautioned the President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against using military intervention in resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

The Pan-Africanist organisation described the insistence of Nigeria-led ECOWAS on adopting military action in resolving the political debacle as needless.

A statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon made available to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday urged the President to adopt political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in the troubled West African country.

He said the NBM viewed the proposed war option as “not in the interests of Nigeria and Africa at large,” and urged Tinubu, as the current ECOWAS Chairman, to pursue dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the imbroglio and avoid taking any action that could lead to war.

“We urge President Tinubu to focus on addressing the challenges facing Nigerians, including insecurity, extreme poverty and unemployment and others.

“There are numerous challenges in the country now begging the attention of the President rather than engaging in a senseless war with the Republic of Niger.

“He should focus more on the wellbeing of Nigerians and the people need him more at this moment to alleviate their suffering.

“Poverty and high cost of living is so high in the country. People are struggling to survive in the country.”

It would recalled that the sub-regional bloc has been mulling a military intervention as part of measures to restore democracy in Niger Republic following a coup d’etat that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum recently.