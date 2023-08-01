NBCC to open Nigeria’s investment opportunities to British counterpart

•As Ray Atelly becomes President

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, has said it would open up investment opportunities in Nigeria to her British colleagues as well as assist sub-national governments in Nigeria to attract tangible investments that would create gainful employment for its citizens.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ray Atelly, formerly deputy President of the NBCC has been appointed as President to oversee the affairs of the chamber for the next two years.

Speaking at the 44th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the NBCC, Atelly, in his acceptance speech, said that his leadership would prioritise, “Improving staff welfare and organizational structure at the Head Quarters; Membership benefit enhancement programmes; Expanding our reach, geographically & qualitatively;” among others.

He further stated: “Membership business interest is the reason for our being. That interest we must live to protect or we shall die a social club. We are not pro or anti any party. So, when a government takes the right steps that improve the operating environment for business, we recognize and applaud. But where the reverse, in our collective opinion, is the case, we must kick and push with facts and figures, until the anomaly is set aside.

“I dare say that the economy is now the last hope of the common citizen. Let nothing disrupt the daily flow of economic activities, so that the quality of life in Nigeria is not further diminished.

“As we watch economic policies and events in Nigeria, so we would monitor events in Britain. Wherever our members are, there we must be and actively contribute towards creating an enabling environment for their lawful operations. We shall be partners in progress with the Nigerian and British governments. We shall equally dialogue with other chambers and business interests in the United Kingdom”.