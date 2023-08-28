NBC President cautions Tinubu over going to war with Niger

…says Nigeria itself needs reconstruction

By Adeola Badru

The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, NBC, Rev’d (Dr.) Isreal Akanji, has expressed his concerns over the ill-timed decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and some leading western powers to cladestinely shift the Ukrainian cold proxy war to Africa due to the post-coup symptoms of sanctions against France by the Nigerian Army forces, whose motives is backed by Russia and China.

To this end, according to him, it will be most dangerous to start a war with a closed-door neighbor without hurting one another.

He gave the warning in Ibadan, yesterday, while speaking with newsmen, at the grand finale of a week-long 60th anniversary celebration of Molete Baptist Church in Ibadan.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should as a matter of necessity, withdraw his request to the National Assembly for assent to release the country’s Army forces to go into a full-blown war, noting that it’s most likely to be counter productive.

He said: “We are going through some period of hardship; I want to encourage all Nigerians to endure it because I have hope that things will change.”

“There is no nation that becomes great without some sacrifice, and that is the kind of sacrifice we are called to make now.”

“I believe that our current president has a good heart towards this nation, and he is trying to correct a lot of wrongs of the past and in order to do it, we must make some sacrifices.”

“I believe that not long after now, after making the needed sacrifice, things will be better. So, on a general note, I appeal to all Nigerians to be patient, to be hopeful and continue to pray for the nation because we trust that God will make things better.”

Speaking on Niger Republic, Akanji urged the Nigerian Government to concentrate more on addressing the challenges confronting Nigeria than dabble into war.

“Nigeria has been a supporter of Niger Republic for a long time. It will not be right for Nigeria to take up arms against Niger Republic at such a time like this. It will be a miscalculation.”

“Our president should make haste slowly concerning anything we are doing. There are lots of reshaping going on in the world and we should not just dabble into a war.”

“Nigeria itself needs to be reconstructed. Let’s face our own nation, a reconstruction and try as much as possible not to go into war with Niger Republic.”

“This Nigeria will become the heart of Africa, a place the whole world will want to go in a few years to come but we must endure it together, let’s accept it.”

“We should try as much as possible not to go to war with Niger Republic. Our leaders should know that we in Nigeria are not prepared for war now, we prepare for resettling of our country and we do really pray that God will resettle us,” Akanji posited.

In his own submission, the Minister in Charge of Molete Baptist Church, Rev’d Edward Alabi, said that he believed in ‘Project Nigeria’ adding that peace and dialogue will be the best option concerning Niger Republic.

“I subscribe to the position of the president of the convention because I’m a realist, I’m a bloody optimist, I believe in ‘Project Nigeria’, saying: “Can we afford more refugees with the economic situation in Nigeria?”

“We need to be peaceable with our neighbours and this is a wake-up call to our national leaders that look, let’s continue to pursue the path of dialogue.”

“To ensure that everyone is fine and happy, and then Nigeria will be a better place for all of us,” Alabi said.