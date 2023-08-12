Navy to assist Abia govt tackle insecurity

Vice Admiral Ogalla presents a gift to Governor Otti.

By Steve Oko

The Nigerian Navy has promised to assist Abia State Government tackle the rising wave of insecurity in the state as well as other parts of the country.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who made the pledge when he visited Gov. Alex Otti, applauded the Governor for the launch of “Operation Crush”, a special joint security operation against violent crime in the state.

The Naval boss also thanked Gov. Otti his continued support to security agencies including the payment of the operational allowances of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in the State.

“We are very impressed with the effort which you are making towards supporting the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy, in order to surmount this daunting challenge”, Ogalla said.

“We appreciate your efforts and contributions towards improving security in the state.

“So we commend the agenda which you have launched, which is Operation Crush, with the aim of crushing out all these bad elements which are negating the effort of government in this state. We believe that as Abia State improves, the South East will improve and the nation will be better for it”.

Vice Admiral Ogalla who noted that insecurity was not peculiar to the South East but a general challenge in the country, promised hard times for the perpetrators.

Operation Crush launched Tuesday by Otti, is a security initiative to arrest the troubling incidents of kidnapping and armed banditry in the state, which had lingered for some years, especially in the border areas of Umunneochi and Isuikwuato.

The operation is a multi-agency taskforce comprising the Nigerian Army, Navy, Police, DSS, Civil Defence and all other security agencies.

Receiving the Naval Chief and his entourage, Governor Otti expressed pleasure and congratulated him on his appointment, while extending gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the appointment, which he said the Southeast had not had in the last 30 years.

“I am very pleased to welcome the Naval Chief here. Let me use this opportunity to congratulate him for the appointment, for going through all the screenings and for being approved.

“I thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for appointing one of our own. For a very long time, we have not had a Naval Chief coming from the South East. The last I could remember was over 30 years.

“We are very, very confident that you will use this opportunity to serve the people of Nigeria. You have started well, still in early days, we know that you will do very well,” Dr. Otti said.

The Governor acknowledged that security is very central to his administration’s agenda because “our agenda is an agenda of development for Abia State, which eventually rubs off on the whole of the Southeast and Nigeria”.

According to Dr. Otti, security and development go together, adding, “You may even have security without development but you cannot have development without security. The launching of operation crush is in line with that development agenda.”

Navy Commander McDonald Uba (rtd.), Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Brig. Gen. NJ Edet, Commander 14 Brigade Ohafia, joined Governor Otti in receiving Vice Admiral Ogalla.

On the entourage of the Chief of Naval Staff were: Rear Admiral PC Nwata, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command; Rear Admiral USA Chugali Flag Officer Central Naval Command; Rear Admiral ZS Muhammed the Chief of Training and Operations NHQ; Rear Admiral LC Izu, Chief of Logistics Naval Headquarters;

Others were Rear Admiral I. Abas Chief of Naval Safety and Standards NHQ; Rear Admiral MG Oarmen, Chief Naval Transformation; Rear Admiral PE Effah Directorate of Naval Intelligence and other top Naval officers.