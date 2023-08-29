Navy smashes trans-border oil syndicate, arrests 5 suspects

By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, has smashed a trans-border oil syndicate that specialised in loading petroleum products from vessels at the Lagos Fair-Way Buoy’s corridor, arresting seven suspects, all Beninnoise.

Five of the suspects identified as Freme Adion, Onore Akwaso, Isegbeji Deni, Kosi Pascal and Dao Sure, reportedly came from Benin Republic, in three fibre boats with hundreds of 200-litre drums and 50 litres jerricans in the early hours of August 27, 2023.

Briefing journalists, yesterday, at the Base Parade ground, Apapa, Lagos, on how they were arrested, the Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said the illegal activities of the suspects were detected through the Falcon Eye, a Maritime Awareness Facility, consequent upon which a patrol team from the NNS Beecroft was dispatched to intercept them.

According to him, “The infrastructure observed a cluster of boats around a vessel and in our normal way of responding, boats were deployed and vectored to that scene. On arrival, it was observed that there were boats ladened with hundreds of 200 litres drums and 50 litres jerry cans and the crew on board a Panama flagged vessel, Motor Tanker VIRGO 1, were transferring Premium Motor Spirits from the vessel into the drums onboard the boats.

“Apart from the fact that their action was illegal, it could also trigger fire thereby endangering other ships within the vicinity and causing catastrophic incidents within our maritime environment.”

He noted that the Motor Tanker VIRGO 1, with 23 crew members comprising Nigerians and Filipinos obtained documents to take 15,000 metric tons of PMS to a facility in Ogara, Delta State.

According to him, “The emphasis here is that the owners shouldn’t just stop at obtaining the necessary documents and think that they have finished their work. They must also put measures in place to ensure that their crew does not engage in illegal activities because this undermines economic prosperity of the nation which the Nigerian Navy as a force will vehemently disallow.”

Speaking with journalists, two of the suspects, Buga Noel and John Abel, both Beninnoise residing in Lagos, said their boss ordered them to tow one of the suspects’ boats that developed a fault, adding that they were arrested on reaching the spot.

On his part, Pascal said it took them four hours to get to the Fair-Way Buoy, from Cotonou.

He said: “I came with 18 drums, but I filled only 13 with petroleum products, which are sold in Cotonou. A man sent me from Cotonou to bring the products. I was paid N40,000, while my boat boy was paid N30,000.

“We came into Lagos in the night. Even if we didn’t have light, we could navigate our way to where the vessel was.”