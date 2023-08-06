Navy reveals lab test result, confirms product is HPFO, not crude oil

…Vows to sustain effort against halt economic saboteurs

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy on Sunday said, the results of the laboratory analysis of the product onboard MT PRAISEL conducted by all agencies including NMDPRA confirms that the product displayed properties consistent with Nigerian industrial standard specification for HPFO. and not crude oil.

Recall that the Navy had earlier directed the vessel to Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS anchorage for further investigation of the product onboard after Tanttita Private Security expressed suspicion that the vessel was carrying products different from it HPFO.

The samples of the product onboard MT PRAISEL were collected on Thursday 3 August 2023 by 5 agencies including NNPCL, NMDPRA and also TSSL in line with laid procedures for laboratory test and verification of the claim.

The Navy in a statement by the Director of Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo Vaughan therefore disclosed that “This result therefore proves that the allegation and suspicion was totally wrong, unfounded, and perhaps mischievous.

Naval Headquarters had on August 4 2023 issued a statement to clarify an allegation in respect of Motor Tanker (MT) PRAISEL which was reported to be conveying stolen crude oil with naval escorts onboard.

The vessel was said to have been arrested by a private security outfit, Tantita Security Service Limited (TSSL) and an element of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS).

But the Navy affirmed that MT PRAISEL was duly approved by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to load 1,114,721 Litres of High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) from Greenmac Energy Storage/Tarus Jetty Koko from 26 July – 8 August 2023.

The statement added that the “intelligence which was said to have been received in respect of the vessel and its product was equally wrong”.

“This singular incident brings to the fore the high-handedness and unprofessional conduct displayed, with its attendant negative consequences for the supplier and buyer of the product, the vessel hired to convey it and other parties involved in the legitimate business”, it added.

“Accordingly, the Nigerian Navy reiterates her strong stance to support every single effort to halt economic saboteurs and to fight against crude oil theft in Nigeria’s maritime environment (NME) provided such effort is done within the ambit of the law and with the best professional conduct.

“Proper precaution therefore must be adhered to by all stakeholders to avoid unnecessary impediment to legitimate commercial activities and businesses in the maritime environment.

“Maritime security issues entails more than spontaneous actions from insufficient and unverified information because the resultant wrong responses have direct impact on the nation’s economy hence it must be handled dispassionately and professionally.

“In line with Mr President’s directive, the Navy under the able leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla will ensure transparent and robust inter-Service and inter-agency cooperation and synergy in all her operations. All stakeholders and players within the NME are thus advised to adopt the same posture in the overall interest of the nation.”

Sources informed Vanguard that HFPO is a less flammable dirivative of crude oil and that Bonny is the nation’s major transit point hence it is not out of place for any vessel to use Bonny as transit point