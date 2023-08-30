Navy hands over suspect, seized drugs to NDLEA in Badagry

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—The Forward Operating Base of Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos, yesterday, handed over 13 sacks of cannabis sativa worth N5.5 million and one suspect to National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Badagry.

Speaking on the arrest, Navy Captain Adams Aliu, the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Badagry, said: “On August 24, at 10.p.m., the Base quick response team acting on intelligent report raided some hideout at Ashipa, in Seme border.

“We discovered a particular building where cannabis sativa is being brought in from Benin Republic and then distributed. One suspect was arrested with four sacks of cannabis sativa.”

Aliu stated that on August 27, the team apprehended nine sacks of cannabis sativa valued at N5 million.

“On another different raid on August 27 about 2.30.p.m., the team seized another nine sacks of cannabis sativa at a place called Akoro beach near Seme border. On sighting us, they fled but we were able to recover the cannabis sativa. The hard drugs were smuggled into the country from Benin Republic. No suspect was arrested because they ran away,” he said.

He said that the total value of items seized is worth N5.5 million.

Receiving the exhibit, Ali Gambo, Chief Superintendent of Narcotics at the NDLEA assured that proper investigation would be conducted by the agency to reveal the real owner of the items

Wasiu Taofeek, the suspect, said he ventured into carrying hard drugs when his house got burnt and no hope for him to feed his family.

He appealed that he would not go back to the hard drugs business if he was forgiven.