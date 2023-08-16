Nat’l Youth Conference: Enough of youth population marginalisation, CSOs tell govt

….hold one-day National Youth Conference

By Gabriel Ewepu and Ifunanya Okafor

ABUJA – AS young people continue to be in limbo with no hope in sight, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, International Alert, African Youth Growth Foundation, AYGF, and International Organisation for Migration, Tuesday, expressed concern and said enough of marginalisation of the over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population who are young people in governance, decision making, policy formulation, and employment.

The call to stop such marginalisation was made at a one-day National Youth Conference held in Abuja, where various issues were pointed out that have made the youth to be dejected, abandoned, taken to various heinous crimes, and the increased migration from rural areas to urban areas and while some have ‘japa’ by embarking on dangerous journeys resulting to deaths, modern day slavery, while others are deep in cybercrime, kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings, terrorism,banditry, prostitution, and drug trafficking.

According to them, despite comprising more than 70 per cent of the country’s total population, young people often

find themselves marginalized from decision-making processes that directly impact their lives.

To empower the young population of Nigeria and promote their active participation in policy-making processes,International Alert in collaboration with The Africa Youth

Growth Foundation, AYGF and The International Organization for

Migration, IOM, organised a one-day National Youth Conference in Abuja.

The theme of the Conference, ‘Amplifying Youth Voice and Forging Opportunities for Collaborative Policy Making’ was supported by the European Union and is designed to address the prevailing gap in youth engagement within policy formulation, particularly concerning

the review of the national youth policy.

The National Youth Conference provided a platform for diverse youth voices to be heard, driving the creation of policies that are not only inclusive but also responsive to the unique challenges and aspirations of the younger generation.

The Country Director, International Alert Nigeria, Dr Paul Nyulaku, said that by involving young individuals in the policy review process, such will bridge the gap between policymakers and young citizens.

Participants at the conference who were mostly youths had the opportunity to express their views, present challenges they face, and proposed innovative ideas related to youth development and policy formulation.

The conference actively sought to engage a diverse group of young individuals in the review of the national youth policy ensuring representation from various backgrounds, regions, and perspectives. Beyond

policymaking, the National Youth conference provided a platform for networking and collaboration among participants which is intended to enable theme stablish partnerships and alliances for future advocacy and community-driven initiatives.

According to Nyulaku, the outcomes of the National Youth Conference will be channelled

toward the 27-person committee currently working on the review of the national youth policy and recommendations generated during the conference will serve as invaluable insights that can shape policies, fostering the development of youth and contributing to

sustainable progress in the nation.

He said that it will further amplify the voices of Nigerian youths, creating avenues for collaboration, while creating a lasting and positive impact on youth development and governance in Nigeria.

Also speaking was the Chief of Mission, IOM, Monsieur Laurent De BOECK, said Japa Syndrome has remained an issue of great concern.

Boek pointed out that the root causes of youth irregular

migration from Nigeria, and brainstormed with other stakeholders present, and proposed sustainable solutions to mitigate the Japa Syndrome.

The National Youth Conference is indeed a great feat in the journey towards a more inclusive and representative policy-making process, driven by the aspirations of Nigeria’s youth.

Meanwhile, one of the panelists at the National Youth Conference, a Professor of Political Science, University of Jos, Prof Samuel Egwu, emphasized the need to give young people A voice in policy formulation of policies that would give them a sense of belonging.

“How best can we enhance the youth population voice in the policy process. Two pillars- human rights; the rights of the youth to be involved in development is when it is sustainable and it is sustainable when it takes the interest of future generation for development and the youth have to be part and parcel of the process.

” The World Bank defines youth participation in policy making as the processes that are action oriented, involving young people in institutions, initiatives, and decision that afford them control over resources that affects their lives.

“Another definition from the OECD argues that youth participation can take place not only at the level of political participation but it can take place at the level of civil engagement that enables young people to expand their voices and contribute to the political function of their own society.”

However, the university don identified some benefits of youth participation as it helps the promotion of young people’s personal development, and it provides them with their peers through active engagement which allows them to be able to grow capital, which is the most important competency for the youth to survive and through that participation young people learn to process and build decision making abilities.

Other panelists who spoke extensively on the Japa Syndrome tasked federal and state governments to provide the enabling environment that would curb the soaring number of young people migration.

They also pointed out that there are factors that needs to be put in place for a conducive environment for young people to thrive and add value to national development and to themselves.

However, the panelists called for: job creation; access and get jobs without having a godfather or money to buy job slots; get employed seamlessly based on merit; removal of age limit of working experience; grants of government to get to the real youth; scholarships for youth, and added that an enabling and youth friendly environment remains panacea to the Japa Syndrome.