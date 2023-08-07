Nat’l think-tank elects Amb Igali 1st Vice President

…. it’s humbling feather, I won’t disappoint Nigerians- Amb Igali

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – NIGERIA’S apex national think-tank on foreign policy, international relations and diplomacy, the prestigious Academy of International Affairs of Nigeria, weekend, unanimously elected former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sweden, Denmark and Norway, and former Permanent Secretary, Dr God knows Igali, as First Vice President.

Igali on his election will now serve next to the President, Academy of International Affairs of Nigeria, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, CFR.

Meanwhile, Igali on his Facebook page, expressed gratitude to the academy for having confidence in him based on the unanimous election that made him emerged the academy’s First Vice President.

“I thank God for this honour and humbling call to service of high intellectual rigour, especially at these tough times in global politics.

“In that capacity, I will serve next to and with, former Foreign Affairs Minister, the highly cerebral Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, CFR, who is the President of this apex national think-tank on matters of foreign policy, international relations and diplomacy”, he said.

He also said he will not disappoint and called for prayers of his friends and associates to enable him discharge his duties to the glory of God and benefit of Nigerians.

“Coming just few weeks after my conscription as Alternate Chairman of Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, it will be an understatement to publicly covet the prayers of my friends and associates in these highly engaging and intellective roles. May God Almighty be glorified”, he added.