NASS group, others hail Barau over support to Akpabio in delivering on Tinubu’s renewed hope

Various groups have praised the Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau over his immense support to his partner, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio in delivering on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The groups namely, Civil Society Central Coordinating Council, Ethnic Youth Leaders Forum, and Barau National Supporters Forum particularly hailed Akpabio and Barau for the speedy approval of the $800 million World Bank loan and N500 billion palliative to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy.

In the statement signed by Comrade Kabiru Yusuf, Echefu Wisdom, and Ogige Nnadozie, the groups also commended them for the screening of ministerial nominees.

The statement reads, “We commend the Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau over his immense support to his partner, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio in delivering on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Barely two months in office, the duo have shown great commitment to the 10th Nass agenda of delivering on people’s interest legislation through the provision of support to President Tinubu. We urge them to keep up the good work.”