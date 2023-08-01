Nasarawa NLC in crucial meeting ahead tomorrows’ proposed strike

…vows to mobile workers

By David Odama

Organized Labour in Nasarawa State is currently in a crucial meeting to mobilize members ahead of tomorrow’s planned nationwide protest against the recent hike in the pump price of petrol.

The meeting according to sources close to the State Labour House in Lafia said the Organized Labour has vowed to resist any plea bargain from any quarters for the Union to sub pedal on the planned strike.

The State Council Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Salihu Muhammed Alkakli is said to be making a strong case for the state government to urgently commence provision of relief measures to workers given the prevailing harsh economic situation arising from the fuel subsidy removal.

Meanwhile, the state government has appealed to the organized Labour to reconsider their stand on the proposed planned strike action.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba said the appeal has become necessary in view of the effect of the strike on Nigerian citizens.

According to Ahemba, Nasarawa state government is putting in place measures to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal adding that several measures were already including A A Sule money, distribution of food items among others.

“Governor led government cannot toy with the wellbeing of the citizens having been aware of the problems being faced by the people of the state arising from the subsidy removal among other issues”

“We are therefore appealing to the Organized Labour to show understanding with the state government ahead of the planned strike action”.