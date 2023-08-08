Nasarawa creates breastfeeding desk in govt offices

Breast feeding mother

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State Government has concluded plans to create a breastfeeding desk in all the government offices across the state to enhance breastfeeding among nursing mothers.

The breastfeeding-friendly environments, when created, would enable breastfeeding mothers to take care of their children adequately.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Janet Angbazu, disclosed this in Lafia during a press briefing to mark the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week in the state.

According to the permanent secretary, “Breastfeeding addresses inadequaces that stand in the way of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Dr Angbazu explained further that the theme of this year’s breastfeeding year focuses on breastfeeding and work, providing a strategic opportunity to advance the essential maternity rights that support breastfeeding.

She stated that workplace challenges remain the common reason why women stop breastfeeding before the recommended period.

“We will, therefore, ensure that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state create breastfeeding-friendly environments to support mothers.

“We will also lobby the state House of Assembly to increase the maternity leave from three to six months, to encourage exclusive breastfeeding, and to enable children to get all the necessary nutrients,” the permanent secretary noted.

In her remarks, the wife of the state governor, Silifat Sule, stressed the importance of breast milk in the development of the child, hence the need for mothers to take breastfeeding seriously.

Hajiya Silifat added that breast milk is a gift from God and cannot be substituted and she encouraged mothers to adopt exclusive breastfeeding and still breastfeed their children alongside other foods after six months.

The first lady called on parents to be careful with who and to whom to entrust their children, as the world is now full of evil.

“Parents and guardians should closely monitor the activities of their children even if they are not in the house with them,” she added.

The rally, organised by the Ministry of Health, was attended by the First Lady of Nasarawa State Hajiya Silifat Sule, Head of Civil Service, Abigail Waya, all female Permanent Secretaries, Civil Society Organisations among others.