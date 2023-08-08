NAPTIP, Nigerian firm partner to reduce housing deficit

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Transkredit and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP Cooperative have entered into a partnership in a bid to reduce housing deficit in the country.

The partnership was to facilitate funding and purchasing of about three hectares of land in Lugbe, Abuja, Nigeria.

The purchased land will serve the shared purpose of meeting the basic need of housing for its staff members while closing the gap on the financial and mental strain needed in acquiring a home today.

Furthermore, the partnership and funding provided by Transkredit would afford over 5,000 NAPTIP staff members a chance to become homeowners in the run of their careers.

Also, Norrenberger Pensions, a subsidiary of Norrenberger, has become the primary pension provider for these staff to remit to their retirement savings account (RSA).

The groundbreaking ceremony, which happened on-site in Lugbe, had in attendance; Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, DG NAPTIP, represented by Barr. H.H Tahir, Director Legal, NAPTIP; Hon. Chinwe Nnabuife, member of Orumba North/Orumba South Federal constituency; Abigail Utomi, Head of Business, Asset Management representing Mr. Anthony Edeh.

Others are: Chairman Transkredit Finance Company Limited; Mr. Stephen Kayode, MD, Transkredit; Mr. Hamisu B. Idris, MD, Norrenberger Pensions Ltd; Mr Ayeni Olalekan-Yusuf, Chairman of the NAPTIP Cooperative; NAPTIP Senior Directors, Industry leaders, press and distinguished invited guests.

Speaking on the direction of this partnership, the acting MD of Transkredit, Mr. Stephen Kayode, stated that: ”Supporting businesses and governmental bodies as well as individuals is at the forefront of our objective as a financial business. We want to leverage off the pain points of our people to effectively create solutions that not only make life easier but, in this regard, create generational satisfaction for families and drive growth in communities.”

Also speaking, Transkredit chairman, Mr. Tony Edeh, reiterated that ”Our commitment as an integrated financial group has stretched our ingenuity to provide services that are value-adding in society as well as life-changing. The confidence of a large parastatal like NAPTIP to entrust the good of its people to us at Transkredit is an attestation of the power of collaboration.”

The president of the NAPTIP Cooperative, Mr. Ayeni Olalekan-Yusuf, expressed immense gratitude to the Transkredit team and Norrenberger group for setting the pace for a burgeoning relationship between both parties.