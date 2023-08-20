NANS felicitates, charges Badaru on appointment as Defence Minister

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has felicitated Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru on his appointment as the Minister of Defence by President Bola Tinubu.

The student body in a statement by the National Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, yesterday noted that the appointment of Badaru was in the right direction.

“Defence is essentially crucial and fundamental to the existence, stability,and development of every nation.Withou it, the existence of the sovereign state will be in jeopardy. The Nigeria state, a blessed and foremost black nation in recent years has faced numerous security threats,hence it beckons on her leadership to put an end to the rising insurgency.

“However,it is pertinent to note that defence cuts across economic security, ecological security, physical security,social and political stability. Apparently,the essentiality of defence in a sovereign state can not be undermined; a country can not thrive and prosper if the state security is threatened and her people, territory and properties are not adequately secure.

“President Bola Tinubu knows the importance of defence in a country like ours that has faced innumerable insurgencies.

“On this path of Renewed Hope, the choice and appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar as Defence Minister is an affirmation that the pathfinder, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is maven at scouting and bringing on board best brains and talents for progressive cum productive governance.

“Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, va leader and public administrator with an unmatched humility and simplicity has overtime distinguished himself through his immense contributions to the betterment of humanity.

“Badaru is a true patriot and altruist known for his active and decisive orchestrations, who weighs intellect against intuition, fair and firm in his dealings and bear all that comes his way with humour.

“Alhaji Badaru Abubakar has proven overtime to be versatile, no doubt he will do all in his capacity to ensure the Nigerian state is safe from whatever insurgencies that would stand as threat to her existence and prosperity.

Alhaji Badaru is equipped and embedded in him the needed momentum and knowledge that will make the Nigerian state more conducive to live and for businesses to thrive, void of division, insurgencies and dichotomy.”