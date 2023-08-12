Naija Super 8: Just the game changer needed

For 10 days last month, the attention of the domestic club football-watching public was fixed on Lagos’ Mobolaji Johnson Arena, venue of the inaugural edition of Naija Super 8, a pre-season tournament. I started following the tournament-on television-from the day the organisers, Flykite Productions, announced it as well as its objective of bringing fans back to stadiums.

It will be dishonest of me to claim I was persuaded that the tournament’s stated objective was realizable. I actually thought it was halfway house between drunken optimism and pompous nonsense. The problems of domestic club football, responsible for the lukewarm attitude to Naija Super 8, are too well known to bear repeating here. I, however, crave your indulgence to state the one that I think has posed-and still does- the biggest obstacle to rekindling fan interest: squalid officiating levels.

Everybody with as much as a passing interest in the domestic game is dissatisfied with refereeing standards, which make for predictable outcomes and deny the fans excitement, with corruption being the prime suspect. I am not brave enough to dismiss suspicions of corruption and I think nobody is. However, there are also factors such as lack of work tools. Tools do not eliminate errors, but they make them less frequent.

A major reason that I think Naija Super 8 succeeded was that it won fan confidence through higher than regular officiating standards right from its qualifying tournament in Eket, which I watched on television. This is not to say that there were no blemishes, but they were few and far between. In any case, it is almost impossible to eliminate controversies around officiating in a sport that generates wildly differing opinions.

First in Eket and later Lagos, I saw, for the first time in domestic football, referees wearing and using multi-way communication system, which improves evaluation of in-game situations and which I also think will develop refereeing skills. Post-tournament, I also read comments by the organisers hinting at a readiness to, by the next edition of the tournament, bring about the involvement of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which will be a game-changing support tool. VAR, like the multi-way communication device, will also be a first in domestic football.

Through Video Match Officials (VMOs), VAR will provide support for referees in potentially outcome-altering situations like goals/infractions that result in goals, penalty decisions/infractions leading to penalty decisions, direct red card situations and mistaken identity.

The stated desire to introduce VAR speaks to the organizers’ ambition, seriousness and readiness to deal with the dire officiating level, the incubus in the domestic game. Naija Super 8 is a pre-season tournament, not the league. But it has served and seems to be ready to serve more elements that the league structure needs to adopt. VAR will cost money. Lots of it. But where there is a will, there will be a way. If private organisers of a pre-season tournament think fidelity of officiating decisions is important to fans’ trust and are willing to make an investment in that direction, the administrative architecture of the league can have very few excuses.

Naija Super 8 benefited from top-tier partnership and sponsorship, notably from MultiChoice Nigeria, Hero Lager, MTN, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Pepsi, Custodian Assurance and Moniepoint. These corporates, I believe, must have been assured of the fidelity of match outcomes before they provided resources. They do not seem to me like organisations that will lend their names to choreographed outcomes. The more support of this kind the game’s organisers receive-if they are serious-the brighter the chances of domestic football revival.

I gave Naija Super 8 no chance, but I am happy to have been disappointed. Being a pre-season, it provided participating clubs the opportunity to see their new signings in action, put players playing domestically in a bigger shop window and swelled the coffers of participating clubs.

Tournament winners, Sporting Lagos, earned N25million for their triumph in addition to the N3million per match (a total of N12million) earned in the run-in to the final. There is also the not exactly small benefit of an in increased profile, especially with the Naija Super 8 triumph coming shortly after winning promotion to the elite league division.

Runners-up, Remo Stars, earned N9 million for playing in the final-in addition to the N3 million per match in the run-up to the final. Akwa United and Lobi Stars scooped N12 million for getting to the semi-finals, while the four other clubs-Katsina United, Yobe Desert Stars, Enyimba International and Rivers United-earned N9 million each over three games. All the earnings, as stated in the reports around the tournament, were exclusive of transportation, feeding and accommodation in the two cities. They were separately provided for by the organisers.

From the start, I think the organisers snared the fans, offering them the chance to determine a hefty percentage of the participating clubs via public voting. I believe that is a first domestically and made fans see themselves as owners of the tournament. They were kept on with a matrimony between football and entertainment, with the latter yielding 21 musical performances by artistes such as Portable, Seyi Vibe, Bella Shmurda, Daddy Showkey, 9ice and Crayon. Those performances had a role to play. But in the long term, higher officiation standards to build trust will sustain the appetite of the fans. VAR, which the organisers appear minded to introduce, will be a big part of that for the tournament and for domestic football in general.

Abolade writes from Lagos

In the digital age, where information is just a click away, audio has experienced a renaissance thanks to the rise of podcasting. Among the podcast platforms that have made their mark, FineRadioCO stands out as a pioneer in the Nigerian podcasting landscape. With its unique blend of entertainment, education, and empowerment, FineRadioCO has become a platform and a cultural phenomenon shaping how Nigerians consume content.

One of FineRadioCO’s remarkable achievements is its ability to cater to a diverse audience with a wide array of content. From thought-provoking discussions on urban African stories to scripted shows entertaining and educating, the platform has transformed into a hub of creativity showcasing Nigerians’ talents and stories. This diversity resonates with listeners who crave content that reflects their interests, experiences, and aspirations.

Podcasting has opened up new avenues for education, and FineRadioCO has seized this opportunity to provide listeners with valuable insights and knowledge. The platform’s podcasts cover various topics, including money management, health, relationships, and business strategies. FineRadioCO empowers its listeners to make informed decisions and take control of their destinies by offering practical ideas and hacks for daily life.

In a world that can sometimes feel disconnected, podcasts have emerged as a way to create virtual communities. FineRadioCO brings together thought leaders, experts, and storytellers who engage in meaningful conversations that resonate with listeners. This sense of community-building encourages engagement, discussion, and the sharing of diverse perspectives.

FineRadioCO is not just a platform for established voices; it’s a space where underrepresented voices can be heard. By providing an accessible platform for anyone with a story to tell, the platform contributes to a more inclusive media landscape. This democratization of content creation helps to challenge traditional narratives and break down barriers to entry.

As the podcasting industry gains momentum, FineRadioCO has positioned itself as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation. Creators on the platform can showcase their expertise, build a loyal audience, and even earn revenue through donations and partnerships. This entrepreneurial spirit is driving economic growth and fostering a culture of innovation.

While FineRadioCO’s journey has been remarkable, the future presents challenges and opportunities. As the podcasting landscape becomes more competitive, maintaining the quality and uniqueness of content will be crucial. Additionally, FineRadioCO can explore partnerships, expand its reach, and engage with audiences even deeper.

In conclusion, FineRadioCO’s impact on podcasting in Nigeria is undeniable. The platform has reshaped how Nigerians consume information, fostering a culture of curiosity, empowerment, and connectivity. As it continues to evolve, FineRadioCO has the potential to inspire a generation of podcast listeners and podcast creators who will shape future narratives. It’s a testament to the power of audio in sparking conversations, driving change, and forging a stronger sense of community in a rapidly changing world.

Jerrywright Ukwu, a digital journalist, writes from Abuja.