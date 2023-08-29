Nagging questions over corps member, Musawa’s appointment as minister

* Musawa becomes second corps member to receive govt appointment

**She can receive salary, allowances as corps member, minister – NYSC source

By Clifford Ndujihe & Luminous Jannamike

EMBATTLED Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, 43, is the second serving member of the National Youth Service, NYSC, to be given a government appointment.

In 2019, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq nominated and eventually appointed then 26-year-old Joana Nnazua Kolo, who was still undergoing the one-year compulsory NYSC programme in Jigawa State, as commissioner for Youths and Sports.

Musawa has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding her dual roles as a serving member of the NYSC and a federal minister, which has made some critics to call for her resignation.

Amid the controversy, NYSC sources told Vanguard that while the NYSC Act and accompanying bye-laws do not explicitly prohibit a corps member from assuming a ministerial or commissioner position, engaging in partisan politics or affiliating with a political party during the service year is strictly forbidden.

An NYSC source, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to comment on the matter, said: “Based on the NYSC Act and its accompanying bye-laws governing the operations and regulations of the scheme, there are no specific provisions that prohibit a serving corps member from being appointed as a minister or commissioner.

“However, it is important to note that the appointment of ministers or commissioners is typically a political process that involves considerations such as political affiliations.

“According to the NYSC Bye-Laws, corps members are prohibited from engaging in partisan politics or joining any political party during the service year.

“The aim of this restriction is to maintain the neutrality and non-partisanship of the NYSC programme.

“Corps members are expected to focus on their primary assignments, which involve community development, education, healthcare, and other areas of national service.”

Asked if was legal for Musawa to receive salary and allowances as a minister and corps member, another NYSC source said: “Yes. Corpers work in different organisations during their primary assignments. Some for instance, are paid by their employers, states of primary assignments and still get monthly allowance from the NYSC.”

Contacted, Mr. Eddy Megwa, the director of Press and Public Relations for the NYSC, said that he was in a meeting and asked Vanguard to send an SMS. However, as of press time, he has not responded to the SMS.

Background

The controversy regarding Musawa’s NYSC status started three years ago when she could not provide evidence of national service to senators during the screening for an appointment she was nominated for by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The controversy reached a new height, weekend, following the confirmation by the management of the NYSC that Musawa, who was inaugurated on August 1, 2023 as a minister by President Bola Tinubu, was still undergoing her national youth service.

Consequently, some critics are asking that she should be relieved of the ministerial position insisting that she cannot hold on to both.

On Sunday, Musawa denied issuing statement, which is circulating in the media, challenging anyone to produce the law she breached on her NYSC status as a serving minister.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Press Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the minister said she had not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and asked the public to be cautious of unverified information.

The statement read in part: “The attention of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Hon. Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, has been drawn to a recently circulating piece titled: ‘My Personal Statement on My NYSC Status as a Serving Minister.’ The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC discussion.

“The Hon. Minister clarifies that she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and kindly asks the public to be cautious of unverified information.”

Nagging questions

However, the minister’s clarifications have elicited more questions begging for answers in the polity.

The questions include:

*Why didn’t she observe her mandatory NYSC serve after her first degree?

*Why did she delay her service till now?

*Which state was she posted to for her primary assignment?

*Which organisation was she doing her primary assignment before her appointment

* Did she seek reposting from her place of primary assignment to the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy?