NAFDAC urges Nigerians to stop  indiscriminate use of dangerous chemicals 

By Marie-Therese Nanlong and Charly Agwam

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has raised concerns about the dangers of indiscriminate use of Calcium Carbide and other dangerous chemicals to ripen fruits and cautioned those who do such to resist as the action is injurious to Nigerians.

The organization also warned Nigerians on the danger of patronizing hawkers of drugs saying the potency of such drugs has been compromised hence such drugs can cause more harm than solve the problems they ought to solve.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye who gave the warning at a sensitization programme held in Bauchi, Bauchi State for stakeholders including media practitioners, traders and others, decried the actions of some fruit sellers who use calcium carbide to ripen their fruits, advised Nigerians to allow fruits to ripen naturally and also patronize drugs sold only in qualified outlets like the pharmacy.

In her keynote address delivered at the North-East Zonal NAFDAC media sensitisation workshop on “Dangers of Drug hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Calcium Carbide,” the DG represented by

Dr. Leonard Omokpariola, NAFDAC’s Director, Chemical Evaluation and Research said, “Many drug hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of death who expose essential and life-saving medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather which degrade the active ingredients of the medicine and turn them to poisons thus endangering human lives.

“Most of the drugs sold by illiterate and semi-literate drug hawkers are counterfeit, substandard or expired, and therefore do not meet the quality, safety and efficacy requirement of regulated medicines. Drug hawkers are also the major distributors and suppliers of narcotic medicines to criminal networks. Drug hawkers constitute a serious threat to our national security.

“Drugs are sensitive life-saving commodities which should not be sold on the streets/motor parks or open markets just like any other article of trade. I wish to warn you that any drug hawker arrested by NAFDAC will be prosecuted, and will face a jail term, and our Enforcement Officers are currently carrying out synchronized nationwide operations. In this regard, we solicit the cooperation and support of all other law enforcement agencies, journalists, and well-meaning Nigerians in riding the country of this harmful and shameful practice.”

On chemicals used in ripening fruits, she added, “Fruits provide the body with micronutrients that improve immunity and prevent diseases among other benefits. Fruit ripening is a unique aspect of plant development, which makes the fruit edible, softer, sweeter, more palatable, nutritious, and attractive. However, the consumption of fruits such as mango, banana, plantain, guava, orange, grape, etc or any other fruits ripened with calcium carbide is dangerous to health.

“Calcium carbide generally contains impurities such as arsenic, lead particles, phosphorus, etc., that pose several very serious health hazards just as consumption of fruits containing these impurities may cause cancer, heart, kidney and liver failure. They may also cause frequent thirst, irritation in the mouth and nose, weakness, permanent skin damage, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcer, and so forth.

“Higher exposure may cause undesired fluid build-up in the lungs (pulmonary oedema). Acetylene produced by Calcium Carbide affects the neurological system and reduces oxygen supply to the brain and further induces prolonged hypoxia. The impurities are hazardous to pregnant women and children and may lead to headache, dizziness, mood disturbances, mental confusion, memory loss, cerebral oedema (swelling in the brain caused by excessive fluids), sleepiness, seizure etc.

“Calcium carbide is alkaline in nature and erodes the mucosal tissue in the abdominal region and disrupts intestinal functions. Consuming such artificially ripened fruits could result in sleeping disorders, mouth ulcers, skin rashes, kidney problems and possibly even cancer. Other symptoms of poisoning include diarrhoea (with or without blood), burning or tingling sensation in the abdomen and chest difficulty in swallowing, irritation in the eyes/skin, sore throat, cough, shortness of breathing, numbness etc.

“It is gratifying to announce that apart from sensitization campaigns and Enforcement activities, NAFDAC has commissioned a scientific study on the best approach towards mitigating the health hazards posed by ripening of fruits with carbides.”

Meanwhile, papers presented by diverse experts reinforced the need to shun the indiscriminate use of chemicals in food and other products. Goodwill messages were received from stakeholders in attendance and media practitioners from Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States attended the event.